Relaxation & Massage

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
98°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
BestReviews
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Top Stories
City of Henderson asks residents, businesses for input on how to use pandemic recovery funds
Top Stories
Police: Man found dead of ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Henderson home, investigation underway
Rise of fentanyl deaths in Clark County prompts health district to raise awareness about ongoing risk
LIVE: Trapped driver freed from crash involving 2 semi-trucks on northbound US 95
Live
Nevada sends out first round of business tax refunds
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
NDOT: Vehicles over 9 feet prohibited on US-93, Hoover Dam bypass bridge due to winds
Top Stories
A smoky, hot, and breezy Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, August 16th
Video
California wildfire smoke triggers air quality alert for Clark County on Tuesday
Winter weather projections: What’s predicted for where you live
Tropical Storm Henri forms near Bermuda, Fred moves inland over Florida, Grace drenches earthquake-ravaged Haiti
Sports
Sports
Aviators
Aces
Raiders
49ers
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Raiders to require fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at home games
Video
Raiders, Golden Knights fan puts allegiance on full display
Video
Las Vegas Ballpark to host Mexican Baseball Fiesta in September
Gruden doesn’t want anyone forgetting about WR Zay Jones
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Silver State School’s Credit Union is giving back to classrooms
Video
Top Stories
Back to school means buses are back on the road
Video
Top Stories
Rum cocktails with The Modern Mixologist
Video
Floyd’s Barber Shop is cutting for a cause
Video
Celebrating National Prosecco Day with STK
Video
Optimize your health at Regenerate Medical Concierge
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
Pool Patrol
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Relaxation & Massage
Best back scratcher
Don't Miss
Allen Glick, mob front man and 1970’s casino boss, has died
Video
I-Team: What one of the biggest water users in the Las Vegas valley is doing to change
Video
I-Team: Top water users in the Las Vegas valley revealed
Video
I-Team: Tenants, landlords grapple with CHAP issues, express frustrations
Video
I-Team Exclusive: Newborn baby dies while in foster care; grandmother speaks out
Video
I-Team: What the CDC’s newest eviction moratorium means for Southern Nevada
Video
I-Team: Tensions between Las Vegas valley landlords, tenants rise
Video