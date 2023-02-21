Which electric toothbrush is the best?

Brushing your teeth may seem like a simple enough task, but if you want the healthiest smile you can get, it can take quite a bit of effort. Fortunately, an electric toothbrush can make it much easier to remove plaque and prevent gum disease — all without any extra work from you.

Electric toothbrushes can be pretty expensive, with some models costing as much as $300. But just because you’re on a budget doesn’t mean you can’t upgrade your manual toothbrush. If you shop around a bit, you can find plenty of quality electric toothbrushes that cost less than $50.

Best cheap electric toothbrushes 2023

Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Electric Toothbrush

This electric toothbrush offers twice the cleaning power of a manual toothbrush, thanks to its rotating, oscillating head that gets to hard-to-reach spots. It also has a 2-minute timer, so you know just how long to brush. It’s compatible with a variety of Oral-B brush heads.

Sold by Amazon

Spinbrush Pro Clean Battery-Powered Toothbrush

This ADA-approved electric toothbrush costs less than $10, but it still reaches 70% more hard-to-reach spots than a manual toothbrush. It has a dual-action head with an oscillating circle and a sliding plate for scrubbing. The body design prevents water from getting inside.

Sold by Amazon

Colgate 360 Sonic Battery-Powered Electric Toothbrush

With its 20,000 sonic strokes per minute, this affordable electric toothbrush provides an extreme deep cleaning. It has floss-tip bristles that are soft and highly effective at getting below the gumline. It uses easy-to-replace AAA batteries.

Sold by Amazon

Brusheez Kids’ Electric Battery-Operated Toothbrush Set

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly electric toothbrush for your kids, this adorable elephant-shaped model is an excellent option. It features softer bristles and comes with an easy-to-use sand timer to let your children know how long to brush. It even includes a stand and rinse cup to help encourage good brushing habits.

Sold by Amazon

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

This gentle, effective electric toothbrush uses sonic technology to remove up to seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It has a pressure sensor that helps keep you from brushing too hard on your teeth and gums. The rechargeable battery can last for up to 14 days.

Sold by Amazon

Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush

Featuring characters from “Frozen,” this electric toothbrush for kids is sure to encourage little ones to brush their teeth. It removes 75% more plaque than a standard manual toothbrush and has a gentle mode that some kids prefer.

Sold by Amazon

Oral-B Pro-Health Gum Care Electric Toothbrush

This battery-powered toothbrush is designed to provide a thorough clean for healthier gums and stronger teeth. It features oscillating, rotating and pulsating technology to reach deep between teeth and a 2-minute timer to make sure you brush for long enough. The brush head is replaceable and compatible with multiple Oral-B brush heads.

Sold by Amazon

Smile Direct Club Electric Toothbrush

With quiet, sonic vibrations that clean your teeth up to 50% better than a regular toothbrush, this electric toothbrush gently massages your gums and cleans your teeth. It comes with a three-in-one case that can serve as a stand, travel cover or magnetic mirror mount. It features a tongue scraper on the back side of the head.

Sold by Amazon

Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Toothbrush

This electric toothbrush features advanced sonic technology that sends water between the teeth for more effective plaque removal. Its bristles are densely packed, so it can remove up to three times the plaque as a manual toothbrush. It features a one-touch control for more user-friendly operation.

Sold by Amazon

Philips Sonicare 2100 Power Toothbrush

Boasting two intensity settings, this electric toothbrush offers a deep clean to keep your teeth and gums healthy. It features a timer to remind you to brush for 2 minutes, with quadrant reminders every 30 seconds. The battery can run for around 14 days on a single charge.

Sold by Amazon

Colgate Hum Sonic Electric Toothbrush

This rechargeable smart sonic toothbrush pairs with an app so you can monitor your brushing technique. It’s slim and comes with a compact case that’s perfect for travel. It has three sonic vibration modes: normal, sensitive and deep clean.

Sold by Amazon

Pursonic S330 Rotary Oscillation Electric Toothbrush

This affordable electric toothbrush comes with 12 heads, so you won’t need to buy any new ones for a while. The head oscillates and rotates to break up plaque and features a 2-minute timer for more effective brushing. It has three brushing modes: power clean, soft and gum massage.

Sold by Amazon

Philips Sonicare 1100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

This sonic toothbrush’s slim, ergonomic design makes it extremely comfortable to use. Its battery can run for up to 2 weeks on a single charge and has an indicator light that flashes when it’s time to recharge. The easy start mode eases you into using a sonic toothbrush, as some can find the sensation too much at first.

Sold by Amazon

Gleem Battery-Powered Electric Toothbrush

With soft nylon bristles, this electric toothbrush provides a gentle deep clean. Its 2-minute timer operates in four 30-second intervals to make sure you get to all areas of your mouth. The memory function lets you pause the brush cycle and resume when ready.

Sold by Amazon

Quip Electric Toothbrush

This lightweight electric toothbrush uses sonic vibration to gently brush and scrub your teeth. It has a built-in 2-minute timer to keep your brushing on track. The lightweight plastic handle is waterproof so you can even use the brush in the shower.

Sold by Amazon

