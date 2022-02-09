When trimming, always start with a longer length and move closer for fine-tuning. It’s easier to cut more hair off than to grow it back.

I tested a popular beard trimmer to see how it stacks up

When I don’t shave, my 5 o’clock shadow arrives a little after lunch. If I attend an event that takes place later in the evening, I have to neaten up my facial hair twice in one day. Because of this, I own three beard trimmers and two nose hair trimmers.

Still, I’m always looking for something that works better. I gave the Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer 3000 a try, and here’s what I found.

What is the Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer 3000?

The Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer 3000 is a basic trimmer that does a lot. It’s all black and not too flashy, but it has an appealing modern design. There are no attachments other than a single guard comb. For a few, this may be a con, but for someone who already has an abundance of these attachments cluttering the bathroom closet, I am thankful for the minimalist approach.

How does the Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer 3000 work?

Though this beard trimmer doesn’t have additional attachments, it’s pretty versatile. The clever design features a dial that locks at 10 different lengths (in 3/64-inch increments). This gives you an incredible amount of control when precision is important.

The comb on the Phillips beard trimmer lifts your hairs so the DualCut blades can deliver a pain-free trim without catching and pulling. And the skin-friendly blades have rounded tips to reduce scratching and irritation for times when you use the trimmer without the guard.

After using your beard trimmer, simply detach the blade and run it under water. You must dry the blade before reassembling and storing, but that only takes a few seconds to accomplish.

What you need to know before purchasing the Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer 3000

When I opened the beard trimmer, I charged it for 5 of the recommended 8 hours. It ran for nearly an hour straight before I noticed any diminishing power. In my experience, the battery life is as stated in the product’s description.

I also tested the Norelco beard trimmer on my chest to see how it performed for manscaping tasks. The rounded tips left behind very few scratches and nicks, which may make this model my go-to tool for trimming unwanted body hair.

The one area where this trimmer loses points is in cleanliness. It creates a bit of a mess with clippings. However, to be fair, its performance is on par with the other beard trimmers I use, so that is not a deal-breaker for me.

Other beard trimmers worth considering

Remington MB4700 Smart Beard Trimmer

This model is for the individual who wants a luxury shaving experience. The price is significantly higher than other models, but it has 175 length settings with a digital touchscreen and a memory feature, so the trimmer automatically wakes to your preferred setting. The intelligent cutting speed automatically adapts to the thickness of your beard.

Gillette Styler

This beard trimmer by Gillette is shower safe. It comes with three comb attachments for precision trimming and features an ergonomic design for ease of handling. The included razor is compatible with all of Gillette’s five-blade refills except GilletteLabs.

Wahl Groomsman Battery Operated Beard Trimming Kit

Individuals on a budget will want to consider this comprehensive trimming kit from Wahl. Purchase includes the trimmer, multiple guide combs, a beard comb, blade oil, two AA batteries, a storage base and more. The batteries can last up to 2 months with daily light trimming.

