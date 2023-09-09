The brand’s boob polish and rainbow body butter are TikTok-famous

If you prioritize taking care of your skin, chances are your skin care routine includes more than just a cleanser and a moisturizer. You likely have targeted products — from serums to scrubs — for all of your facial concerns. But if you don’t have a skin care routine for your body that’s equally involved, Truly Beauty might just change that for you.

The brand makes body, hair and skin care products that you’ve probably never even thought you needed. Take, for instance, its TikTok-famous boob polish, which is designed specifically to improve the appearance of stretch marks and fine lines on breasts. There’s also a rainbow-hued body butter that just begs to be applied.

What sets Truly Beauty products apart?

Truly Beauty’s offerings include scrubs, serums, shave products, oils and whipped body butters, all designed for specific body parts you’ve likely overlooked in the past. It offers complete skin care routines for body parts such as your breasts, your butt, your pubic area and more. The products target concerns such as cellulite, ingrown hairs, clogged pores and fine lines.

We love that Truly Beauty products are clean and vegan. True to its name, the products are all gorgeous to look at — from the vibrant coloring of the creams themselves to the stunning gold packaging. Even its pimple patches are made to look like gold stars. The items are meant to make body care feel like fun rather than a chore.

We tested a handful of top products from the brand’s lineup, and we came away highly impressed with the quality. The cheeky names and fun packaging are not just a gimmick — the brand truly delivers with well-made and thoughtful products.

Best Truly Beauty products to try

Truly Beauty Unicorn Fruit Whipped Body Butter

This TikTok-famous rainbow-colored whipped body butter is packed with hydrating shea butter, antioxidant-rich acai berries, redness-reducing matcha, and elasticity-restoring plant collagen. The rich cream made our skin feel silky and hydrated. It can also be used on lips, the ends of hair or as a replacement for shaving cream.

Truly Beauty Acai Your Boobies Boob Polish

This TikTok-famous boob polish is an exfoliating body scrub designed to help smooth the skin on your breasts and nipples. It combines retinol and acai berry, which protect your skin from environmental toxins. Use it in the shower with a small amount of water, work it into a lather and then rinse.

Truly Beauty Buns of Glowry Tighten & Glow Smoothing Butt Polish

Infused with watermelon extract, wheat protein and naturally derived enzymes, this butt polish helps exfoliate, hydrate and soften the skin on your bum and body. It helps to smooth and firm skin, while working to diminish the appearance of fine lines and cellulite.

Truly Beauty Cooka Oil Pubic Hair and Skin Softening Oil

Designed to give a little extra attention to your pubic area, this lightweight, antimicrobial oil helps soften coarse hair and relieve redness and itching. It contains grapeseed and jojoba oils to hydrate and soften your skin and hair, while tea tree and lavender clear pores, prevent ingrown hairs, reduce redness and help heal razor burn.

Truly Beauty Glazed Donut After Shave Oil

Treat razor bumps and ingrown hairs on your bikini area by applying this cooling oil post-shave. It uses passion fruit, coconut and vitamin E to help alleviate skin sensitivity and replenish moisture lost while shaving. It smooths, softens and hydrates skin.

Truly Beauty Glazed Donut After Shave Glow Cream

For the brand’s collaboration with Elsa Hosk, it expanded its customer-favorite Glazed Donut line to include this vanilla-scented moisturizer. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin E, the product melts right into skin to provide razor bump and burn relief and leave skin smooth and glowing.

Truly Beauty Super Star Patches Zit-Draining Star Patch

Treat your zits while covering them with a fun star-shaped sticker. Loaded with retinol and salicylic acid, this cutesy patch not only helps remove your blemish, it also helps prevent scarring and hyperpigmentation. It helps drain fluid from existing or freshly popped pimples, speeding cell turnover rate and allowing the pimple to lessen in size and color.

Truly Beauty Black Jelly Blemish Body Serum

Combining witch hazel, tea tree and black charcoal, this lightweight and quick-absorbing body serum targets active breakouts to lessen inflammation and help with acne scars without being overly drying. It pulls dirt, grime, dead skin and sebum out of the skin while helping to reduce the appearance of pores.

Truly Beauty Anti-Cellulite Body Mask

Slather on this toning moisturizer that’s designed to blur the appearance of dimpled skin while helping to minimize the look of wrinkles. It’s formulated with bitter orange and retinol to help smooth and tighten skin on your thighs, stomach and hips. Use it daily and do not wash it off.

Truly Beauty Coco Cloud Whipped Shave Butter

A huge upgrade from any drugstore shaving cream you’ve used in the past, this coconut milk-infused whipped shave butter is richly moisturizing. The luxurious argan oil formula softens and smooths your skin to fight the occurrence of ingrown hairs. It helps remove unwanted hair with ease and provides a super-close shave.

