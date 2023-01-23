Which tea tree oil shampoo is best?

Tea tree oil, known for its range of health and beauty benefits, is particularly loved for its cleansing, antiseptic and moisturizing qualities. These make it a popular choice for specialty shampoos designed to cleanse, clarify and hydrate your scalp and hair.

Tea tree oil shampoos are pleasantly tingly, sweet-smelling, minty and leave your hair shiny, smooth and moisturized. The best is Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo, an herbal shampoo that lives up to its salon-quality reputation.

How to choose a tea tree oil shampoo

Ingredients

Be sure to check the label of the tea tree shampoo you’re considering buying to verify it lists 100% tea tree oil as an ingredient, rather than simply “tea tree oil.” Diluted tea tree oil may indicate of a lower-quality shampoo.

Many tea tree oil shampoos also include other beneficial essential oils and natural ingredients, which work with tea tree oil to deliver soothing moisture and cleansing effects. Popular additions include peppermint, green tea, rosemary, eucalyptus and chamomile.

You might wish to avoid any shampoo, tea tree or otherwise, which lists sulfates or parabens as ingredients. Sulfates are a foaming agent often added to shampoos and have been indicated to dry out the skin. Parabens are a preservative that many consumers avoid due to their potential adverse effects on hormones. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate no known risks associated with paraben use in cosmetics.

Hair type

Consider your hair type and the benefits you seek when selecting a tea tree oil shampoo.

If you tend to have oily hair, select a tea tree shampoo designed to cleanse and reduce excess oil. If you’re experiencing dry or itchy scalp, look for a moisturizing tea tree shampoo. Avoid volumizing shampoos if you’re experiencing dry scalp, as these may contribute to decreased scalp moisture. If you’re looking for damage-repairing or anti-thinning tea tree oil shampoo, look for a tea tree shampoo that lists repairing, revitalizing and fortifying as benefits. If you have dyed hair, be sure to opt for an anti-fading shampoo.

A safe bet is to select a tea tree oil shampoo designed for all hair types. The Giovanni Tea Tree Triple Threat shampoo boasts an array of natural ingredients and is also vegan, cruelty-free and free from parabens and sulfates. Giovanni Tea Triple Threat is also available in a shampoo conditioner pair.

Bottle style

For ease of use and one-handed dispensing and application, select a pump bottle. However, beware of its potential for leakage. If you need something to bring with you while you travel, a pump bottle is a risky choice.

Screw-top and flip-top bottles are less likely to leak. They typically require two hands for dispensation and application, though, and you’ll have to suds the shampoo in your hand before application.

If you’re purchasing a flip-top bottle but still want the ability to dispense shampoo one-handed, consider the Honey-Can-Do Bamboo Shower Caddy. On top of its pleasing aesthetic, it has four holes to place bottles in upside down, letting gravity assist in dispensing shampoo and other shower products.

How much you can expect to spend on tea tree shampoo

On the low end, expect to spend $5-$10. Be cautious when buying shampoo in this range; make sure it contains only natural ingredients and is free from sulfates.

Mid-range tea tree shampoos are around $10-$20. Tea tree shampoos in this range tend to feature high-quality, 100% pure essential oil alongside other natural ingredients.

For top-shelf, salon-quality tea tree shampoos, expect to spend anywhere from $20-$40. In this range, you’ll find all organic ingredients and 100% pure essential oils.

Tea tree oil shampoo FAQ

Q. Is tea tree oil shampoo safe to use on my scalp?

A. As with any essential oil, some people experience irritation when their skin comes in contact with tea tree oil. To prevent scalp irritation, test your reaction to your tea tree oil shampoo on a small patch of skin before using.

Q. Can tea tree shampoo be left in overnight?

A. Tea tree oil shampoos aren’t designed to be left in your hair overnight and should always be washed out in the shower after use. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions listed on the back of the bottle when using any hair product.

For a deep conditioning leave-in product, consider Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Lavender Mint Conditioning Leave-In Spray, which you can use in combination with your other hair care products on wet or dry hair. Also, consider Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Lavender Mint Overnight Moisture Therapy, designed to be applied before bed and washed out in the morning.

Q. Where else can I add tea tree oil to my beauty routine?

A. The possibilities for incorporating tea tree oil into your routine are broad. Tea Tree Oil Shaping Cream is good for styling hair, Tea Tree Body Bar soap for various uses, and USA Naturals Tea Tree Oil Foot Cream for soothing cracked or calloused feet.

Best tea tree shampoos

Top tea tree shampoo

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo

What you need to know: This salon-quality shampoo feels tingly and cool when applied, and is known for cleansing, moisturizing and repairs.

What you’ll love: It leaves hair silky and soft after one use and moisturizes the scalp to provide relief from itchiness. Its tea tree oil, peppermint oil and lavender oil create a subtle herbal scent. It looks, smells and feels like a luxury product to recreate a salon experience at home.

What you should consider: It’s well worth the cost, but this is not the cheapest tea tree shampoo.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top tea tree shampoo for the money

OGX Hydrating Teatree Mint Shampoo

What you need to know: It’s a highly moisturizing and cleansing shampoo that’s also great for oily and thick hair.

What you’ll love: OGX products are consistently stunners for their highly moisturizing and softening effects at a drugstore price. It contains mint and witch hazel, an astringent which removes excess oil from the scalp.

What you should consider: Higher-end tea tree shampoos tend to be more tingly and smell more strongly than this one, so if you’re seeking that intense tea tree experience, this may not be your top choice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Target

Worth checking out

Maple Holistics Pure Tea Tree Oil Shampoo

What you need to know: This budget-friendly tea tree oil shampoo is formulated to tackle excess oil with all-natural ingredients.

What you’ll love: It’s cruelty-free and free from sulfates, silicon and parabens, as well as delivering a strong tea tree scent. It’s great for removing excess oil and for treating flaky scalp.

What you should consider: Some users may find the tea tree oil scent a bit strong. Since it does not contain sulfates, it does not lather as much as other shampoos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

