Which Moroccan oil is best?

Moroccan oil is a hot commodity for hair and skin care. Hailing from Morocco, the nutrient-rich oil is deeply nourishing and packed with vitamin E, antioxidants and essential fatty acids.

The oil is thick and ideal for taming and conditioning frizzy, curly or thick hair. Its fatty acid content hydrates the driest of skin and helps with oil control. Despite being a heavy oil, Moroccan oil won’t make your skin break out. For hair care, Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil is the top choice from the very brand that popularized the oil globally.

What to know before you buy a Moroccan oil

Ingredients

The main ingredient in Moroccan oil is argan oil, which comes from the nut of the argan tree. The oil is considered a luxury product in its native Morocco and is processed by grinding the nuts. Outside the country, argan oil has been incorporated into cosmetic oils and mixed with other ingredients such as linseed extract (from flaxseed), fragrance and other chemical additives and renamed Moroccan oil.

Hair care uses

The most popular use for Moroccan oil is on the hair. You can apply a few drops onto your scalp thirty minutes before you wash your hair as a nourishing, anti-inflammatory scalp treatment. For styling, add a few drops to wet hair to detangle it before you blow dry. You can also use the oil as a finishing product to smooth flyaways and frizz, especially after straightening your hair. The oil adds shine to damaged, coarse or dry hair but may be too heavy for fine or thin hair types.

Skin care uses

For hydrating the skin, use Moroccan oil that’s pure argan oil. You don’t want to use a Moroccan oil formulated for the hair on the skin. Apply a thin layer to your body after getting out of the bath or shower while your skin is still damp. You can also use non-comedogenic oil on your face instead of a moisturizer. Before bedtime, rub a few drops into your skin to gently and moisturize dry or acne-prone skin.

What to look for in a quality Moroccan oil

Weight

Moroccan oil is a heavy oil and offers deep hydration. It’s ideal for coarse, thick, color-treated, dry and curly hair. However, if you have thin or fine hair, you don’t have to miss out on the benefits of this oil. Select manufacturers make a lighter version of the oil that will add shine to your hair without weighing it down or making it greasy.

Color and texture

Moroccan oil is typically light to deep gold in color. If you’re using pure argan oil, often labeled Moroccan argan oil, it may be pale in color if it’s refined. Unrefined pure argan oil is dark gold and may contain some sediment. You want a Moroccan oil that’s smooth in texture, even if it contains other ingredients.

Organic

Even though most Moroccan oils are not formulated for consumption, you still want to pay attention to what you’re putting on your body and scalp. Organic Moroccan oils come from argan trees grown without using agrochemicals, which can be toxic to your health when absorbed through your skin.

Scent

Pure argan oil has a nutty scent, which isn’t what most users want to smell like. This is why most Moroccan oils are mixed with essential oils or added fragrances for a pleasant or sweet-smelling scent. However, the added fragrance is often chemical and can cause allergic reactions in sensitive users. If this is you, find a Moroccan oil that’s fragrance-free or pure argan oil.

How much you can expect to spend on Moroccan oil

A bottle of Moroccan oil that holds around 3 ounces can cost anywhere between $6 to $48.

Moroccan oil FAQ

Can I cook with Moroccan oil?

A. Unless your Moroccan oil is pure argan oil, we don’t recommend it. Moroccan oil may contain cosmetic additives that are not safe for consumption. For cooking, purchase a culinary argan oil instead of a cosmetic-grade oil to be on the safe side.

How should I store my Moroccan oil?

A. Generally, Moroccan oil comes in a brown or amber-colored bottle. Light exposure compromises the nutrients in Moroccan oil and can turn it rancid. It’s always best to store your Moroccan oil in a clear or dark-colored bottle and in a cool, dry, dark place such as a medicine cabinet or drawer with the bottle tightly closed.

What’s the best Moroccan oil to buy?

Top Moroccan oil

Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil

What you need to know: Combining argan oil with linseed extract, this wildly popular Moroccan oil is worth the price.

What you’ll love: This hair oil boasts superior performance and is a game changer for people looking to smooth challenging frizz or coarse texture. It leaves hair soft and shiny. The scent is pleasant and much loved by Moroccan oil’s loyal fan base.

What you should consider: The formula contains silicone, which can build up on the hair over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Top Moroccan oil for the money

OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Penetrating Oil

What you need to know: This low cost, high-performance oil is lightweight and instantly increases hair shine.

What you’ll love: This is a great leave-in oil that you can use both as a styling primer and after using heat tools. A little goes a long way. It doesn’t make hair look greasy or weigh it down. The scent is nice.

What you should consider: There are more fillers in the product than in argan oil.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

US Organic Moroccan Argan Oil

What you need to know: This multipurpose oil is pure argan oil without added ingredients or fragrance.

What you’ll love: The oil only contains one ingredient, organic argan oil, and is non-toxic. You can use this thick oil on the hair and body. The glass dropper makes it easy to dispense. It’s fantastic for use on cuticles.

What you should consider: The authentic oil is not fragranced and the natural smell is not for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews.

