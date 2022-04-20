What are the top-rated hair serums on Sephora?

Hair serum can whip your hair into shape with a dose of highly potent ingredients. Whether you want to control frizz, boost shine, reduce tangles, enhance texture or protect against damage, you’re sure to find a hair serum to meet your goals. Hair serums are usually silicone-based and used as a styling product on damp hair. They coat the surface of your hair, which means nearly every formula is effective at fighting frizz. But some hair serums feature specialized formulations that specifically target different hair types. These differences help you find an option for straight, curly, coarse, fine, color-treated or damaged hair. Many serums also work as heat protectants, so you can apply them before using a flat iron, curling iron or blow dryer.

If you’re on the hunt for a high-quality hair serum, here are the most popular options at Sephora to give you luscious locks every day.

Most popular hair serums on Sephora for $20 and under

Qhemet Biologics Castor & Moringa Softening Serum

Boasting a 100% natural formula, this hair serum features a blend of oils that help soften and strengthen thick, coarse hair. It contains castor oil to encourage thick, healthy hair growth and moringa oil to boost shine and strength. The formula works especially well for highly porous hair because it locks in moisture, making styling easier.

Color Wow Pop + Lock Frizz Control + Glossing Serum

This lightweight serum helps smooth flyaways and reduces frizz for all hair types. It contains hydrating ingredients to moisturize and prevent damage, so it’s an excellent option if you struggle with split ends or other damage. It also has ethylhexyl salicylate to provide UV protection when you’re out in the sun. Best of all, the serum offers a high-gloss finish that leaves you with super-soft and shiny tresses.

Most popular hair serums on Sephora for $20-$30

Amika Blockade Heat Protectant Serum

This lightweight serum is suitable for all hair types and works as a protectant for heat styling. It contains nutrient-rich ingredients that help form a protective barrier around your hair to lock moisture in place. It also helps fight frizz to leave you with a smooth, shiny finish. It contains sea buckthorn berry to encourage overall hair health, too.

Mizani Press Agent Smoothing Raincoat Styling Serum

This heat protectant serum is made explicitly for blow-drying, so it’s an ideal option for anyone who loves a good blowout. It offers heat protection up to 450 degrees and contains argan oil to prevent damage. The formula also has agave extract to fight frizz and flyaways, and it guards against UV damage.

Pureology Smooth Perfection Smoothing Serum

If you want the smoothest, softest locks possible, this finishing serum deserves your consideration. It contains camellia extract to smooth and condition, shea butter to soften and xylose to protect against heat damage from styling. It features a patented complex to keep your color vibrant, as well.

Sunday II Sunday Soothe Me Daily Scalp Serum for Dry Scalp Relief

This soothing serum can provide relief if you have a dry, itchy scalp. It contains a special botanical complex to calm any irritation or itching and peppermint oil to reduce dryness. You can use it morning and night or as a hair refresher after working out.

Most popular hair serums on Sephora for $30-$50

Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Infinite Color Hold Dual-Use Serum

This versatile hair serum is perfect for color-treated hair. You can use it as a leave-in treatment to boost shine, tame frizz and protect against UV rays. You can also try it as an add-in to your conditioner when you need to refresh your color. It’s also paraben-free, sulfate-free and phthalate-free.

Kerastase Resistance Serum for Severely Damaged Hair

If you have damaged hair, this hydrating, conditioning serum will help repair split ends and nourish dry hair. The included wheat protein smooths the hair, while the powerful gluco-peptides rebuild hair structure and strength. It also provides heat protection up to 450 degrees.

The Nue Co. Supa Thick Scalp Serum

If you’re struggling with hair loss, this lightweight serum can reduce shedding and encourage growth. It features an essential oil blend of rosemary, clary sage and peppermint to help stimulate circulation in the scalp. The probiotics lessen dryness and dandruff in as little as two weeks. And if you’re an animal-conscious consumer, this formula is vegan and cruelty-free.

Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Ultra Rich Hyaluronic Treatment Lotion

This rich, leave-in serum is an excellent option for dry or extremely dry hair. It provides up to 72 hours of moisture and protection against humidity. You can use it on dry or damp hair to prevent frizz and protect against heat damage from styling.

Most popular hair serums on Sephora for $50+

Kerastase Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum

Prevent breakage and frizz with this potent hair serum. It contains a blend of maize, pracaxi and argan oils to make your hair softer, stronger and shinier. You can apply it before, during or even after blow-drying to hydrate your locks all day. It doesn’t cause buildup or make your hair look greasy, either.

Vegamour GRO Hair Serum for Thinning Hair

This vegan, cruelty-free serum features a blend of natural ingredients to help boost hair density and prevent shedding. It doesn’t leave any residue, so your hair never looks greasy or flat. Best of all, you can experience thicker hair in as little as three months.

Ranavat Fortifying Hair Serum – Mighty Majesty

This nourishing hair serum contains a combination of amla extract, jasmine oil and sunflower oil to help reduce breakage, nourish the hair and stimulate hair growth. It also cuts down on frizz and works as an effective heat protectant.

