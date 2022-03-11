Which Makeup Forever foundations are best?

As a brand founded by makeup artists, Makeup Forever is known for products that deliver pro-grade formulas and performance. But you don’t have to be a professional makeup artist to appreciate the versatility and flawless finish of a Makeup Forever foundation.

Makeup Forever foundations are available in several formulas, so you’re bound to find a perfect option for your skin type. The brand also offers a fairly impressive shade range, making it easy to find the right match for your skin tone. If you’re looking for an easy-to-use foundation that looks natural on the skin, the Makeup Forever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation is hard to top.

What to know before you buy a Makeup Forever foundation

Formula

Makeup Forever foundations are available in several formulas, which affect how easy they are to apply and what skin types they work best for.

Liquid: Liquid foundations are the most common formula and can work for nearly all skin types. They usually have a thin, lightweight consistency and can easily be applied with a brush, a makeup sponge or even your fingers. Liquid foundation can be somewhat tricky to travel with though, because the makeup could spill inside your bag.

Powder: Powder foundation has the same texture as pressed face powder, but it's more pigmented to offer greater coverage. It works especially well for oily skin because it effectively absorbs oil and prevents shine throughout the day. However, it isn't the best option for dry skin because it can accentuate dry patches. You can apply it with a brush or a makeup sponge for more intense coverage.

Cream: Cream foundation has a thick, emollient consistency that blends easily into the skin. It usually provides the fullest coverage, so it works well for stage makeup or photographs. It's also extremely easy to blend two shades of cream foundation together if you need to customize your shade for an exact match. It works for all skin types, but it may not last as long on oily or combination skin. Cream foundation looks best when applied with a brush or makeup sponge.

Stick: Stick foundation is very similar to cream foundation, but instead of being pressed into a pan, it's housed in a twist-up tube. You can apply the makeup directly from the tube to your face and then blend it in with a brush, sponge or your fingers, and it's travel-friendly, too.

Coverage

If a foundation is highly opaque or pigmented, it provides greater coverage and can hide more of your blemishes, discolorations and other spots. Makeup Forever foundations are available in several coverage options, depending on your needs and preferences.

Light coverage: Light coverage foundation makeup offers just enough coverage to even out your skin tone and hide minor spots and blemishes.

Medium coverage: Medium coverage foundation is the best bet if you're unsure what type of coverage you prefer. It can even out your skin tone and cover most spots and blemishes.

Full coverage: Full coverage foundation makeup can hide nearly all blemishes, spots and discolorations, providing a completely flawless look. It can look and feel pretty heavy on the skin, though, so it usually works best for special occasions or photos.

Buildable coverage: Some Makeup Forever foundations offer buildable coverage, so the formula layers well. You can apply one layer for lighter coverage or add extra makeup to achieve full coverage.

Finish

Makeup Forever foundations are available in several finish options, which affect how the makeup looks on your skin.

Matte finish: Matte foundations don’t have any shine, so they have a flat finish on the skin. They’re the perfect choice for oily or combination skin because you never have to worry about your skin looking greasy. Avoid matte foundation if you have dry or mature skin, though, because it can accentuate dryness and make your skin look dull.

Natural or satin finish: Natural or satin finish foundation has a subtle sheen to it, so it resembles real skin. It can work well for most skin types, though you may need to set it with a powder if you have oily skin.

Radiant or luminous finish: Radiant or luminous foundation has a noticeable shine, giving the skin a healthy, youthful glow. It works beautifully for dry and mature skin, but it isn't the best choice for oily skin.

What to look for in a quality Makeup Forever foundation

Shade range

Makeup Forever foundations are available in a relatively wide shade range, so it’s usually pretty easy to choose a shade that matches your skin tone. The exact number of shades varies by formula, but all Makeup Forever foundations come in at least 18 shade options. Some formulas offer as many as 38 shades for an even closer shade match.

To make it easier to find the right shade, Makeup Forever not only categorizes their foundation shades with numbers to indicate how light or dark they are but letters that help you understand the shade’s undertone too. Those with an R at the front of the shade name have red or pink (cool) undertones, while those with a Y have golden (warm) undertones. For example, a foundation whose shade name is R210 is for fair skin with pink undertones, while a foundation with the shade name Y505 is for dark skin with golden undertones.

Packaging

Makeup Forever liquid foundations typically come in a bottle with a pump dispenser or a squeeze tube. That allows you to easily dispense the right amount of foundation for application.

Makeup Forever powder foundation comes in a compact that’s perfect for travel. It also has a mirror inside the lid for touch-ups. The compact is refillable, too. So when you run out of foundation, you can purchase a refill pan to help cut down on waste.

The brand’s cream foundations are available in a palette with 12 shades that you can mix to create the perfect custom foundation shade for anyone. It’s an ideal option for makeup artists, but non-pros can use the additional shades for highlighting and contouring. You can buy replacement pans for shades you use up, too.

How much you can expect to spend on a Makeup Forever foundation

Makeup Forever foundation usually costs between $20- $110. Refills for the powder compacts or cream palettes typically range from $20-$26, while the liquid, powder and stick foundations generally go for $37-$43. The large 12-shade cream palettes cost $110, though.

Makeup Forever foundation FAQ

Is Makeup Forever foundation waterproof?

A. Some Makeup Forever foundations are waterproof, so they hold up to moisture extremely well. That makes them ideal for hot and humid weather, activities where you may get sweaty and even days at the beach or pool.

Are Makeup Forever foundations cruelty-free?

A. While Makeup Forever doesn’t test its products on animals, they sell their foundation and other makeup in countries that require animal testing by law, like mainland China. As a result, the brand isn’t considered cruelty-free.

What’s the best Makeup Forever foundation to buy?

Top Makeup Forever foundation

Makeup Forever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation

What you need to know: This best-selling foundation offers medium coverage that helps blur the looks of pores and other texture for a flawless look that lasts all day.

What you’ll love: It has a natural finish on the skin that works well for most skin types. It contains hyaluronic acid to keep the skin hydrated and fresh all day. It’s available in nearly 40 shades, so it’s easy to find a match.

What you should consider: It has a thin, almost runny consistency, so it can be messy to apply.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Makeup Forever foundation for the money

Makeup Forever Waterone Skin-Perfecting Tint Foundation

What you need to know: This sheer, lightweight foundation is perfect for anyone who prefers a natural look that still minimizes blemishes and imperfections.

What you’ll love: It works well for normal, dry and combination skin. It has a radiant finish that adds a healthy glow to the skin. It doesn’t contain any mineral oil. The packaging is fully recyclable.

What you should consider: It can transfer onto clothing and other surfaces fairly easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Makeup Forever Matte Velvet Skin Blurring Powder Foundation

What you need to know: This full-coverage, matte powder foundation helps blur the look of pores without caking or flaking.

What you’ll love: It helps absorb oil to reduce shine and the look of pores, making it ideal for oily skin. It has a lightweight feel on the skin. It offers up to 12 hours of wear without fading. It’s available in 30 shades, too.

What you should consider: It can settle in fine lines and wrinkles, so it isn’t the best option for dry or mature skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

