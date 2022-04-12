Which toddler beanbag chair is best?

A toddler beanbag chair provides a comfy spot to rest that’s just the right size for a little body. It’s a perfect place for toddlers to sit and look at a picture book, do some coloring or watch their favorite shows. The Idea Nuova Toddler Beanbag Chair comes in three cute designs and is an ideal size for young toddlers.

What to know before you buy a toddler beanbag chair

Filling type

Beanbag chairs can be filled with polystyrene beads, expanded polypropylene beads or shredded foam beads.

Polystyrene beads are comfortable to sit on and inexpensive, but they flatten over time.

are comfortable to sit on and inexpensive, but they flatten over time. Expanded polypropylene beads bounce back into shape better than polystyrene beads, but they’re pricier.

bounce back into shape better than polystyrene beads, but they’re pricier. Shredded foam beads are light and very comfortable, but feel slightly more squishy than classic beanbag fillings, which some people prefer and some people don’t.

Size

Some beanbag chairs for kids are the perfect size for toddlers but not for older kids, while others are great for toddlers to grow into. It’s up to you to decide if you want a chair that’s just the right size for your toddler now, or one that’s oversized now but might last until they’re 8 or 10 years old.

Design

Beanbags for toddlers generally have more elaborate designs than those for adults. While you can find some in solid colors, many feature animal designs, cartoon characters, princesses or superheroes. This means you should be able to easily find a chair design your child will love.

What to look for in a quality toddler beanbag chair

Washable cover

Toddlers aren’t known for their ability to keep things clean, so any chair you buy for them will probably end up covered in crumbs and sticky fingerprints. Ideally, it should have a removable, washable cover so you can keep it clean and fresh.

Refillable

Fillings often flatten over time, so it’s great if you can top up the filling to keep the chair plush and comfy for years to come.

Safety-locked zippers

Toddlers are curious and get into everything, so it’s natural they’d want to discover what’s inside their chair. However, a learning experience for them equals a huge mess to clean up for you. Safety-locked zippers are easy for adults to open but tricky for toddlers to work, which is a huge bonus.

How much you can expect to spend on a toddler beanbag chair

Expect to spend around $30-$75 on a beanbag chair for your toddler. If it’s cheaper than $30, make sure you’re getting a filled beanbag rather than just a cover.

Toddler beanbag chair FAQ

How long do beanbag chairs last?

A. This depends on a range of factors, including the quality of the chair and how much use it gets. On average, you can expect them to last around three to five years before they split, flatten or get too worn and grubby. It’s likely that your toddler will outgrow the chair before it needs replacing, but it may have enough life left in it to pass down to a younger sibling or another child in your life.

Are beanbag chairs safe for toddlers?

A. The only real risks are that a toddler could eat the filling or open up the zipper, climb inside and suffocate. Both risks are negated by choosing a chair that either has a safety locked zipper or doesn’t open. As long as your toddler can’t open up the chair, it’s safe to use unsupervised.

Which beanbag shape is best?

A. Toddlers will have more support from a with a back and arms than a round sack-shaped one. Beanbag loungers also offer support in a reclined position but are harder to sit up on. Most toddlers are happy to sit on any kind of beanbag chair.

What’s the best toddler beanbag chair to buy?

Top toddler beanbag chair

Idea Nuova Toddler Beanbag Chair

What you need to know: This adorable mini beanbag chair is perfectly sized for toddlers of around 12-36 months.

What you’ll love: You can choose from three designs, featuring Minnie Mouse, Spiderman and Grogu from “The Mandalorian.” It’s made from a soft fleece material with a sherpa trim.

What you should consider: It’s very small, so older toddlers will grow out of it quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toddler beanbag chair for the money

Big Joe Milano Kids Beanbag Chair

What you need to know: Featuring a terrazzo print, this cool-looking beanbag is ideal for ages 2-4.

What you’ll love: The back and arms offer plenty of support and the foam bead filling is comfortable. It has a handle to make it easier to pick up and move around. It has a safety locked zipper.

What you should consider: The filling flattens slightly over time, so you may need to top it up after a year or so of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Posh Creations Beanbag Chair for Kids

What you need to know: It’s perfect for parents who want to buy a beanbag chair for their toddler to grow into.

What you’ll love: Buyers have eight designs to choose from, including a llama, sloth and dragon. The cover is removable and washable, with a safety locked zipper.

What you should consider: Young toddlers may need to climb onto it, but it will last them through much of their childhood.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

