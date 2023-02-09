12 fun gifts for your kids to give out at school for their Valentine’s Day party

Valentine’s Day parties are a popular tradition at many schools. In addition to cards, many Valentine’s Day party sets also come with small gifts that can be given to classmates. These gifts can reflect the giving child’s interests and hobbies or their favorite superhero or television character.

There is a wide variety of party packs and associated gifts. Most packs are affordable, which may allow you to purchase two or more sets to expand the variety of what your child hands out. No matter what you choose, none of your child’s classmates will go home empty-handed.

In this article: Jofan Valentine Cards with Mochi Squishy Toys, Joyin Valentine Day Kids Stationery Gift Set and Wodmaz Valentine Cards with City Vehicle Robot Toys.

How many children are in your child’s class?

Your starting point for purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts for your child’s class is confirming the number of students. Valentine’s cards and gifts come in different counts, with most being 16, 24 or 32. You may need to purchase a second pack to ensure you have enough to pass around.

What does the gift pack include?

Each manufacturer includes different gift components. A complete set includes cards, envelopes, sticker seals and the small gift associated with that theme. Double-check what is enclosed in your gift pack, as some do not include envelopes or sticker seals.

Some cards are printed with a Valentine’s Day message on the inside. You should confirm whether your child likes the greeting or prefers a blank card to write their own message.

What are the gifts made from?

Many of the gifts are practical classroom items like pencils and erasers or simple hand-held items like stickers and scratch-offs. Some premium gift packs include key chains, transformers, building block sets and glow sticks. Most of these items are made from nontoxic materials, but you should check the manufacturer’s label to verify.

One last reminder

While it is easy to focus on all the children in the classroom, don’t forget the teacher. There is a wide variety of cards and affordable adult gifts like tote bags and key chains that remind the teacher of how much you appreciate them.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts for a party at school

Jofan Valentines Cards with Mochi Squishy Toys

This 24-pack comes with four colors of six-packs. A squishy toy is attached to the front of each card using the included double-sided tape, so every child in the classroom gets a toy before they even open the card.

Joyin Valentine’s Day Kids Stationery Gift Set

This 28-count stationery set has four designs. Each pack comes with two red heart wooden pencils, two heart-shaped erasers, a sheet of stickers and a pre-inked stamper. There’s a replacement guarantee if any supplies are missing.

Wodmaz Valentine’s Cards with City Vehicle Robot Toys

This 28-pack includes packets of building blocks that, when assembled, create robots or different city vehicles. The parts are nontoxic, environmentally safe and free from odors. They come with easy instructions intended for children at least 6 years old.

Mollybee Kids Outer Space Valentine’s Tattoos and Cards

This gift box has 28 large Valentine’s Day cards that measure 5 by 5 inches. There is room inside each card for a foil tattoo that shines like outer space, but they don’t include envelopes. They are recommended for children ages 4 and up.

Hallmark Kids Pokemon Valentine’s Cards and Stickers

This pack includes 24 cards and 24 sticker sheets that feature popular “Pokemon” characters including Pikachu, Squirtle, Jiggly Puff and Snorlax. The cards are made from environmentally sustained forests and have “Happy Valentine’s Day” printed on them. The pack also includes 24 envelopes.

Glociti Valentines Cards with Animal Box with Puzzle Erasers

This creative collection includes 28 animal-themed cards that can be folded into three-dimensional boxes. The cards feature seven different animals. The box includes 75 stickers for additional decorating and 28 erasers.

Umeelr Valentine’s Day Gift Cards with Sea Ocean Animal Figurines

This pack comes with 36 Valentine’s Day cards cut to match different ocean animals. There are 36 sea creature figurines made from nontoxic material to include with each card. There’s a satisfaction guarantee.

Valentine’s Day Cards with Pop Bubbles

This pack contains 24 valentine cards and an assortment of brightly colored pop bubble key chains that are designed for boys and girls alike. The key chains are made from silicone.

Worth checking out

For more versatility and options in gifts, check out Foci Cozi’s Goody Bag set, where you can choose what and how much each student receives. There are no cards included.

In addition to 32 cards, including a teacher card, consider these Valentine’s gift boxes from Hallmark that include a 7.25-inch square fold-up mailbox for receiving valentines at school for boys and girls.

