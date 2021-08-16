Interior Accessories

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
103°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
BestReviews
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Top Stories
Golden Nugget Las Vegas to host blood drive on Aug. 18
Top Stories
Gov. Sisolak to give update on Nevada’s COVID-19 status at Monday news conference
NEW: 2,500+ COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths reported in Nevada over the weekend
Gallery
Woman faces felony DUI charge in crash that killed woman pushing disabled car
Clark County looking to fill 70 positions for Safekey program
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Winter weather projections: What’s predicted for where you live
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Fred makes Florida landfall, Grace drenches earthquake-ravaged Haiti, TD8 to become Henri
Live
Top Stories
Tropical Depression Grace: Haiti, Dominican Republic brace for possible flash flooding, mudslides
Live
Tropical Depression 8 forms near Bermuda, could become tropical storm Monday
Tropical Storm Fred to bring heavy rains, dangerous storm surge to Florida Panhandle
More heat and haze to start the week
Video
Sports
Sports
Aviators
Aces
Raiders
49ers
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Wilson, Gray help Aces rally from down 21, top Mystics 84-83
Ali’s grandson wins in pro debut
Raiders win preseason opener 20-7 over Seahawks
Video
Knights full schedule announced; opening Oct. 12 vs. Kraken at T-Mobile
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Median home price tops $405K; Palacios Realty explains what it means for the Las Vegas real estate market
Video
Top Stories
Chatting with Gene Simmons about his art and music
Video
Top Stories
House of Vegas Pride is a 3 day multicultural festival
Video
Back to school organization tips with Neat Method
Video
Summer soiree supplies with lifestyle expert Paul Zahn
Video
Hanging out at “The Writer’s Block”
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
Pool Patrol
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Interior Accessories
Best trunk organizer
Don't Miss
Allen Glick, mob front man and 1970’s casino boss, has died
Video
I-Team: What one of the biggest water users in the Las Vegas valley is doing to change
Video
I-Team: Top water users in the Las Vegas valley revealed
Video
I-Team: Tenants, landlords grapple with CHAP issues, express frustrations
Video
I-Team Exclusive: Newborn baby dies while in foster care; grandmother speaks out
Video
I-Team: What the CDC’s newest eviction moratorium means for Southern Nevada
Video
I-Team: Tensions between Las Vegas valley landlords, tenants rise
Video