Do waist trainers actually work?

If you’re trying for the cinched-waist look popularized by celebrities like the Kardashians, you may be wondering if a waist trainer is your magic ticket. After all, shapewear companies claim that their products can help you lose fat and give you an hourglass figure in a bikini simply by strapping one on every day. Which, let’s face it, sounds a lot easier than regularly working out and eating healthier. But do waist trainers really work?

In this article: Atbuty Super Short Torso Waist Trainer, Moolida Waist Trainer Belt for Women Waist Trimmer and Qeesmei Waist Trainer for Women.

How do waist trainers work?

Waist trainers are nothing new. Their predecessor was the corset, which originated in Europe and has been worn for centuries. Waist trainers are typically made from thick fabric, boning or wire and fasten shut with hooks or Velcro. As with corsets, all of that tight squeezing of your core creates the appearance of a slimmer waistline.

What are the benefits of a waist trainer?

As the saying goes, “When you look good, you feel good.” Many people get a confidence boost when they see the results. You may like the way your clothes fit or feel energized to update your closet. Depending on your industry, confidence in your appearance can improve your professional life. Waist trainers also force you to sit upright, which is better for posture and adds to your overall appearance.

Are waist trainers bad for you?

According to a story from Harvard Health Publishing, while waist trainers are uncomfortable to wear and can hinder your ability to breathe deeply, they’re likely just fine for the average healthy person to try.

However, if you do have health issues that could be exacerbated by tightly compressing your midsection, it’s best to avoid wearing one or consult your physician before doing so. For instance, those who suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease or acid reflux may experience a worsening of symptoms due to the pressure it puts on your abdomen.

Do waist trainers actually work?

If you’re intrigued by waist trainers because you’ve heard they will permanently sculpt your waistline, according to the same story from Harvard Health Publishing, most of the claims made by the shapewear industry are false.

A garment on its own can’t and won’t permanently alter your body’s shape. Once you take it off, it will revert to the shape that it was. You may have also heard the claim that all of the extra sweating you do beneath your waist trainer can help you shed fat in that spot; this is also a myth.

While a doctor may suggest using one as a temporary recovery tool after a surgery, such as a cesarean section, there is little evidence to suggest that it offers any other real benefits. Waist trainers are fine if you want to look slimmer for a specific event, such as a wedding or a photo shoot, but using one for long-term body change is a losing game.

Best waist trainers

Maidenform Women’s Shapewear Waist Nipper Ultra Firm Control Trainer

At 12 inches long, this waist trainer is made with long torsos in mind and is designed for everyday use. It includes a sizing chart for reference, with sizing up to 3XL.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Atbuty Super Short Torso Waist Trainer

With a 7-inch length, Atbuty’s waist trainer is perfect for petites. You can even choose how many fasteners you want yours to have or add a belt for reinforcement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Leonisa Women’s Latex Waist Trainer

This sleek black waist trainer would look just as good over clothes as it would underneath. It’s stretchy, so it’s best to size down for noticeable results.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Moolida Waist Trainer Belt for Women Waist Trimmer

Moolida’s waist trainer is designed for workout use. Additionally, it provides good back support for those with back issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Maidenform Women’s Trainer Easy Up Waist Cincher Shapewear with Anti-Static

Available in two colors, Maidenform’s waist trainer will hold everything in place.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Qeesmei Waist Trainer for Women

At an affordable price, Qeesmei’s waist trainer is a solid choice for people who want to try a waist trainer without hurting their pockets

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ola Faleti writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.