Which Pokémon hoodie is best?

With 23 years of world-building and over 700 creatures (pocket monsters), Pokémon is a sensation even today. So, it’s no surprise that such a beloved franchise would have a wide array of games, memorabilia, clothing and more available to fans. If you’re a dedicated fan, or if you know someone who is, a great option for this coming winter is a Pokémon hoodie.

Whether you’re interested in something minimalistic in design or you want to go all out, there’s a Pokémon hoodie for you. For those who love Pokémon, but want something a little more subtle, we suggest the Pokémon Grid Pullover Hoodie for its nostalgic design and comfortable, all-day wear.

What to know before you buy a Pokémon hoodie

Size

When it comes to hoodies, many people prefer something a little larger or roomier than a standard jacket or shirt. But even so, the size of a hoodie can vary immensely. Some hoodies follow men’s sizing standards, while others follow women’s sizing standards. Unisex Pokémon hoodies are made to fit nearly anybody.

In general, Pokémon hoodies range from XS, or extra small, to XXL, or extra-extra large. When looking for a Pokémon hoodie, either online or in person, check if the brand itself comes with its own sizing chart. Some brands have separate sizing for length and width as well. If that’s the case, make sure you choose something that comfortably fits your torso even when you stretch or move about. Along with the standard sizing options, some hoodies also come in different fits like loose fit, regular fit and slim fit.

If you’re between sizes, the best option is usually to size up. Or, if you’re considering a custom-made Pokémon hoodie, see if there’s an option to get a hoodie that’s more tailored to your torso and arm length.

Type

There are two main types of Pokémon hoodies: zipper and pull-on. A zipper hoodie, as the name implies, comes with a zipper straight down the middle of the hoodie. Some hoodies use a partial zipper that must be pulled over the head to be worn. Most zipper hoodies, however, use a full zipper that you can fully unzip and slip on and off like a jacket.

A pull-on hoodie is the opposite of a zipper hoodie as it doesn’t have a zipper. To wear this type of hoodie, you need to pull it on over your head and slip your arms through the sleeves. Pull-on hoodies usually come with strings that you can pull upon to tighten the hood when wearing them.

In contrast to pull-on hoodies, zipper hoodies are more versatile in terms of how you wear them. For example, you may choose to wear the hoodie with the zipper partially or completely open. This allows you to show off what you’re wearing underneath or to keep cooler in warmer weather.

Utility

Like all hoodies, Pokémon hoodies can be fashionable, practical or a mix of both.

The type of hoodie makes a big difference in how practical it is. For example, a hoodie with a zipper lets you regulate your temperature better than a pull-on hoodie.

Along with this, another thing to consider is the pockets and their placement. A full-zippered hoodie may have smaller side pockets for you to place your hands inside. Pull-on hoodies, meanwhile, often have one large pocket that stretches across the middle of the torso and lets you put both hands in at the same time.

For the most part, a singular large pocket is best for keeping your hands warm, but not great at securing valuables like a phone or wallet. If you do want to store things in the hoodie, look for one that has zippered pockets for extra security.

What to look for in a quality Pokémon hoodie

Material

Most Pokémon hoodies consist of the same types of materials as any other type of hoodie. The most common materials are polyester, cotton, nylon and synthetic blends.

Polyester . This material is durable, flexible and dries quickly. Polyester hoodies are typically less expensive than cotton hoodies.

. This material is durable, flexible and dries quickly. Polyester hoodies are typically less expensive than cotton hoodies. Nylon . Nylon hoodies tend to be warm, lightweight and resistant to wear and tear, which makes them great for cooler weather and activewear.

. Nylon hoodies tend to be warm, lightweight and resistant to wear and tear, which makes them great for cooler weather and activewear. Cotton . This natural material is a great insulator against wind and rain. It’s also fairly durable and hypoallergenic. A common variant is airlume cotton, which is extra-soft and holds its shape well.

. This natural material is a great insulator against wind and rain. It’s also fairly durable and hypoallergenic. A common variant is airlume cotton, which is extra-soft and holds its shape well. Blends . Blends typically have all the benefits of the individual materials. For example, cotton and polyester blends are soft, flexible and durable.

. Blends typically have all the benefits of the individual materials. For example, cotton and polyester blends are soft, flexible and durable. Other materials. Some Pokémon hoodies consist of materials like fleece or wool. Both fleece and wool are ideal for chillier temperatures.

Design

When looking for a high-quality Pokémon hoodie, the design matters. One aspect to consider is the main logo or design feature.

Some manufacturers place their logo in a corner or on the back of the hoodie. The logo itself may be minimalistic with only a few colors on a solid background. Or it may be complex or have vivid colors.

Many Pokémon hoodies come with heavy graphics that either span the entirety of the hoodie or just the front or back of it. These graphics typically depict different popular Pokémon or key characters from the Pokémon universe.

Some Pokémon hoodies have specific design elements that make them look more like a certain Pokémon like Pikachu, Mew or Eevee. These elements include things like the Pokémon’s markings, eyes, tail or unique color scheme.

Cosmetic accessories and removable features

Pokémon hoodies may come with certain cosmetic accessories or removable features such as:

Removable hood with Pokémon ears

Thumbholes that keep the sleeves in place when worn

Detachable tail on the back of the hoodie

How much you can expect to spend on a Pokémon hoodie

Depending on the fabric and the intricacy of the design, a Pokémon hoodie should cost between $20-$40.

Pokémon hoodie FAQ

Are Pokémon hoodies machine-washable?

A. Unless otherwise stated, most Pokémon hoodies are machine-washable. To wash the hoodie, use cold water and a mild detergent. Avoid frequent washing of the hoodie, since this could cause the colors to fade.

Can hoodies shrink in the wash?

A. Unfortunately, yes. The likelihood of the hoodie shrinking does depend on the material, how often you wash it and the settings used though. Use cold water in the washing machine and low or no heat to dry it. This will help keep it from shrinking or losing its shape.

What’s the best Pokémon hoodie to buy?

Top Pokémon hoodie

Pokémon Grid Pullover Hoodie

What you need to know: This unisex, grid-style hoodie is ideal for Pokémon fans who want something with a more adult feel that still represents their love for all things Pokémon.

What you’ll love: Made with a cotton and polyester blend, this officially licensed Pokémon hoodie features a twill-taped neck and comes in various sizes and colors. It has a nostalgic design and is extremely comfortable. Plus, it’s machine-washable.

What you should consider: This hoodie runs on the smaller side, so double-check the manufacturer’s sizing chart before purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Pokémon hoodie for the money

Pokémon Eevee Evolution Hoodie

What you need to know: A great gift for Pokémon fans, this pull-on, Eevee evolution hoodie is comfortable, warm and unique in its design.

What you’ll love: Made with cotton and polyester, this thick hoodie is perfect for cooler weather. This hoodie has two front pockets for utility and runs true to size.

What you should consider: It may shrink a little in the wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Jumping Beans Pokémon Pikachu Zip Hoodie

What you need to know: Made for kids ages 4 to 12, this zip-up hoodie is great for boys who like to play pretend or just want to show off their love of Pikachu.

What you’ll love: Comfortable enough for all-day wear, this hoodie has the complete Pikachu look with pointed ears, eyes, red cheeks and a printed tail on the back. Inside the hoodie is a fleece lining that offers extra comfort and warmth.

What you should consider: It tends to run small, so you may need to go up a size.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

