Which ‘My Hero Academia’ hoodie is best?

“My Hero Academia” is a popular anime series that follows a superhero in training. Adapted from a comic book of the same name, the show debuted in 2016 and remains one of the most acclaimed anime series. There are several seasons, which can be streamed on Crunchyroll, Hulu and Funimation. The franchise has extended into video games, young-adult novels and even a musical. There’s also a live-action film currently in production.

Even “My Hero Academia” products are flying off the shelves, including several types of hoodies that feature the characters from the show. The best “My Hero Academia” hoodie is the Costume Jacket, which puts you in the same clothes as Izuku Midoriya and his superhero friends.

What to know before you buy a ‘My Hero Academia’ hoodie

Plot

“My Hero Academia” centers on Izuku Midoriya, a new student at U.A. High School, where all students go to train their “quirks,” or superhero powers. Unfortunately for Midoriya, he wasn’t gifted with a quirk at birth. But he still wants to become a superhero and find his place at the school. All Might, who is Japan’s finest superhero, recruits him and gives him his quirk so that he can begin his studies at the school.

Quirks

“Quirk” is the term for superpowers in “My Hero Academia.” Each character has their own unique quirk, which they attempt to perfect at U.A. High School. They are only capable of possessing one power and cannot learn any others. Furthermore, each quirk has its own characteristics, which can sometimes make things a little complicated for the character. Midoriya’s ability is rather straightforward. It’s called One for All and grants him the power to build up a tremendous amount of energy and turn it into super speed and strength.

U.A. school uniform

For the most part, you’re going to see characters wearing their U.A. school uniform. The uniform follows the standard for school uniforms in Japan and elsewhere around the world. They wear a gray jacket with two green stripes on the sleeve. Underneath, they’ll have a white collar shirt and red tie. The buttons are made with a gold coating to add an extra bit of prestige.

What to look for in a quality ‘My Hero Academia’ hoodie

Size variations

“My Hero Academia” hoodies are made in a wide range of sizes. The best-quality hoodies will start at extra small and go all the way up to XXL. Some brands even offer XXXL sizing.

Costume hoodies

Costume hoodies are designed with cosplay in mind. While this usually entails creating a completed outfit, even down to the hairstyle and makeup, costume hoodies can meet you halfway. “My Hero Academia” costume hoodies feature the various outfits the characters wear in the show. They use graphics to cover the hoodie, which makes them look like you’re wearing multiple layers. For instance, the Midoriya costume hoodie shows his favorite green shirt with white shoulder pads and black lines.

Other characters’ hoodies

The cast of “My Hero Academia” is pretty large. If you want to show support for someone besides Midoriya, then check out one of the other characters’ hoodies. Shoto Todoroki has his own costume hoodie, which is navy blue with bold white stripes. Same goes for Ochaco Uraraka, who has a blue, white and pink hoodie to match her outfit in the show. Shoto Todoroki is such a popular side character that he has several hoodie varieties that show his quirks, which involve fire and ice.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘My Hero Academia’ hoodie

My Hero Academia hoodies cost $20-$35.

‘My Hero Academia’ hoodie FAQ

Are they still making “My Hero Academia” episodes?

A. Yes. Season 6 of the show was officially announced in September 2020. It is scheduled to air in the summer of 2022.

How many characters are in “My Hero Academia”?

A. Overall, there are thousands of characters that appear in the show, from each student at the school to their parents and siblings. However, the main cast of characters that surround Izuku Midoriya come in at around 10.

What’s the best ‘My Hero Academia’ hoodie to buy?

Top ‘My Hero Academia’ hoodie

My Hero Academia Cosplay Jacket

What you need to know: This unique cosplay hoodie is designed to look like the same outfits the characters wear in the show.

What you’ll love: There are a wide variety of jackets in this collection, each representing a different character. The Izuku Midoriya jacket is green with white shoulder pads and black piping on the edges and sleeves. Each jacket has a front zipper, drawstrings, front pockets and a hood. The entire jacket is meant to look like the character’s outfit including the hood, sleeves as well as the front and back of the hoodie.

What you should consider: This hoodie is made with 100% polyester and has a slick feel to it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘My Hero Academia’ hoodie for the money

Izuku Midoriya Hoodie

What you need to know: This colorful hoodie features a full-body image of the star of this beloved franchise.

What you’ll love: The hoodie’s background color is a vibrant green, and a cheerful graphic of Midoriya appears on both the front and back. Our hero wears his red utility belt and red boots to provide a pop of color. There’s also two white stripes that run across the chest and onto the arms.

What you should consider: It only comes in adult sizes ranging from small to XXL.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Shoto Todoroki Cat Ear Hoodie

What you need to know: This is one of the more unique hoodies from the show due to its colorful design and cat ears.

What you’ll love: The base of the hoodie is black with fire on one sleeve and ice on the other. The hoodie itself is split into red and blue as well. But the real kicker is there are cat ears sewn into the hood.

What you should consider: This hoodie is based on Shoto Todoroki’s superhero abilities.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

