Whether you put on full glam makeup every day or spend hours on your hair style, beauty products are essential. With Black Friday just around the corner on Nov. 24, now is a great time to start looking for the best Black Friday beauty deals.

At BestReviews, we personally test products to ensure we only recommend quality items, and we’re already seeing discounts on the fan-favorite Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hot Air Brush and the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil. We’ve rounded up the best Black Friday beauty deals of 2023 and will continue to monitor and add new sales.

Skin care deals

Looking to get rid of dark spots or effectively remove all the dirt from your face at the end of the day? These skin care deals have got you covered.

40% OFF

While snail mucin might sound a little gross, there’s a good reason it’s trending around the world. Snail essence naturally repairs signs of aging and soothes dehydrated skin. It’s also lightweight and absorbs quickly, making it a great product for almost every skin type.

43% OFF

Almost every tutorial of a celebrity getting ready for the day starts with hydrating eye masks, and it’s because dehydrated under eyes can make you look tired. These cute masks are formulated with hyaluronic acid and glycerin to lock in moisture all day and smooth out fine lines. Plus, they’re easy to throw in your bag and be on your way.

Other skin care deals worth checking out

From waterproof mascara to daily impurities, the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil gently melts it all away. 43% OFF

Slather on the Tarte ​​Sea Drink of H2O Hydrating Boost Moisturizer to hydrate skin with electrolyte-balancing sea salts. 51% OFF

Makeup deals

Whether you prefer a natural makeup look or love experimenting with bold colors, makeup is for everyone. This Black Friday, grab a new eye shadow palette or restock your favorite concealer.

50% OFF

With the addition of powerful ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, this vegan concealer is so much more than makeup. As it delivers full coverage, brightening and smoothing, it also hydrates the skin and ensures there are no creases. Plus, you can choose from over 30 shades.

50% OFF

This eyeshadow palette is designed with 16 creamy nude shades, including mattes, metallics, shimmers and sparkles. They’re rich, highly pigmented and formulated with alpine rose to bring out the skin’s natural radiance. It’s also cruelty-free and contains no parabens.

Other makeup deals worth checking out

Achieve long-lasting, flawless color with the Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick. 27% OFF

The Jouer Cosmetics Essential High Coverage Creme Foundation is full-coverage and best suited for oily and combination skin. 28% OFF

Hair care deals

From conditioner to hair tools to dry shampoo, hair care can help you look fresh on day three or repair your hair from color damage. Regardless of your hair type, these deals will help you achieve your best hair.

42% OFF

Free up extra time in your day when you use this 2-in-1 blow dryer and styler. During our testing, we found it to be a simple way to achieve a salon-style blowout in a pretty reasonable amount of time, and it was easy to grip compared to similar products we tried. While it’s drying your hair, the 2.4-inch brush also adds volume and shine with an incredibly smooth finish. It can also create waves or curls without any additional tools. Plus, the four heat settings use 50% less heat exposure to keep your hair from getting damaged.

50% OFF

This 3-in-1 formula refreshes and amplifies hair while adding texture to fine, medium or thick types. The lightweight spray adds a matte texture that creates separation and absorbs oils. It’s also cruelty-free and formulated without sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens and phthalates.

Other hair care deals worth checking out

From replacing lost protein to defrizzing, It’s a 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Plus Keratin does it all. 29% OFF

Nexxus Protein Fusion Shampoo and Conditioner is a silicone-free product that repairs hair from the inside. 20% OFF

Who has the best Black Friday beauty deals?

Major beauty stores historically host a Black Friday sale, such as Sephora or Ulta. Check out their websites to see a preview of what items they plan to put on sale. Amazon is also one of the best places to save big on beauty products. However, you can also find deep discounts for beauty products at stores like Target and Walmart.

What to consider when buying beauty products?

Search for coupons or reward programs. Even though products are already marked down, some retailers may have a coupon or voucher for an additional discount. If you’re buying from Sephora or Ulta, be sure to check out the rewards programs or early access through the app.

Even though products are already marked down, some retailers may have a coupon or voucher for an additional discount. If you’re buying from Sephora or Ulta, be sure to check out the rewards programs or early access through the app. Consider your skin and hair type. With most beauty products, they’re not one size fits all. For example, a rich, hydrating shampoo will likely weigh down thin hair. And those with dry or sensitive skin may need to stay away from strong skin-care ingredients. Before shopping, be sure you know about your skin or hair in order to choose the best products.

With most beauty products, they’re not one size fits all. For example, a rich, hydrating shampoo will likely weigh down thin hair. And those with dry or sensitive skin may need to stay away from strong skin-care ingredients. Before shopping, be sure you know about your skin or hair in order to choose the best products. Pay attention to the size. The packaging of beauty items can often be misleading. If you’re comparing two similar products to find the best price or see how long it will last, be sure to look at the amount of product in a bottle instead of the size of the packaging.

Why trust our recommendations?

The team at BestReviews has years of experience finding the hottest deals. Because we’re dedicated to finding only the best products, we try to test as many as possible, whether they’re trending fan favorites or newcomers. When we’re not able to test a product, we turn to buyer ratings and hours of research before giving our recommendation. During Black Friday, you can rest assured knowing we’ve scoured the deals to share only the best ones and will continue to regularly update our article throughout the event to reflect the most up-to-date information.

