Which Ultrean air fryer is best?

Even though fried food tastes terrific, it’s not the healthiest choice. You have to fry the food in oil to get that delicious crispy exterior, which is a rather unhealthy cooking method. However, you can make similar-tasting food with significantly less oil by using an air fryer.

Air fryers use fast-moving hot air for cooking food instead of using oil. Ultrean is a top air fryer manufacturer and one you should consider if you want a high-quality cooker. For example, the Ultrean 5.8-Quart Electric Hot Air Fryer has a large capacity and includes several preset cooking modes.

What to know before you buy an Ultrean air fryer

Wattage

Before you buy an air fryer, you should ensure your kitchen can handle the power required to operate one. Standard kitchen outlets can support anywhere from 800 to 1,500 watts, which is what the average air fryer needs. The more powerful an air fryer is, the faster and hotter it can get, so it’s a good idea to get one that requires high wattage.

Size

Air fryers vary in size, but they’re compact compared to a traditional oven or a microwave. But since they come in various shapes and sizes, it’s essential to consider your counter space. Some fryers are tall and aren’t suitable for areas with low cabinets overhead. Others are wider, so they take up significant space laterally.

Easy to clean

Air fryers are efficient and can save lots of time cooking, but they also present a cleaner cooking method. All you need to do with an air fryer is wash the basket. But some are easier to clean than others. If you want to save as much time as possible, look for air fryers that are dishwasher friendly.

What to look for in a quality Ultrean air fryer

Preset cooking modes

Most air fryers have at least a few preset cooking programs. You can use them for cooking foods such as chicken, steak, pizza and vegetables. You can also play around with temperatures and cooking times as you get used to your air fryer, but preset cooking modes are tremendously helpful for beginners.

Capacity

If you have a big family, it’s a good idea to have an air fryer with a large capacity since you’ll be able to cook more food in less time. Larger air fryers are usually more expensive, but it’s worth it since it has more power and cooks food more efficiently. Smaller air fryers are more portable and ideal for less than three people. They’re also cheaper and much quieter since they use less power.

Motor noise

Air fryers are compact, but they can be noisy. Larger models tend to be louder, so if you have roommates or live in close quarters, it’s best to get an air fryer with a quiet motor.

How much you can expect to spend on an Ultrean air fryer

The cheapest Ultrean air fryers cost around $50-$70. These tend to be a bit smaller and have more basic functions. The most expensive models with more features and more capacity cost between $80-$100.

Ultrean air fryer FAQ

Do I need to use oil when cooking foods in an air fryer?

A. No. However, some foods will turn out better and taste better if you lightly coat them with oil before you cook them in an air fryer.

Is a 4-quart air fryer capacity sufficient for a family of four?

A. A good rule of thumb is that one quart is enough for one person. So a 4-quart air fryer should cook just enough food for four people. However, serving sizes may vary, and you may not have much for leftovers.

What’s the best Ultrean air fryer to buy?

Top Ultrean air fryer

Ultrean 5.8-Quart Electric Hot Air Fryer

What you need to know: This large-capacity air fryer has multiple cooking options and preset cooking modes so you can make your favorite foods in no time.

What you’ll love: This air fryer has a sleek design with a matte finish, a digital LED screen and ten preset menu cooking modes for making foods such as chicken, pizza, cake and more. It has a non-stick frying basket that’s easy to clean, and the fryer comes with a bonus cookbook packed with creative recipes.

What you should consider: It’s a larger fryer, so it takes up more counter space than other more compact models. Also, the basket doesn’t detach from the tray.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top Ultrean air fryer for the money

Ultrean 4.2-Quart Hot Air Fryer

What you need to know: This air fryer is compact and heats food up quickly. It’s ideal for those who want something affordable and effective.

What you’ll love: You can easily adjust the temperature from 180-400 degrees, and it’s easy to start cooking thanks to the LCD screen. It features an array of accessible buttons and an automatic switch-off timer. It has a sleek, scratch-free design and a convenient, detachable cooking pot.

What you should consider: Some customers complain that the non-stick coating starts to flake off relatively quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Ultrean 6-Quart Hot Air Fryer

What you need to know: This air fryer is easy to use, operates quickly and is perfect if you’re cooking for six to eight people.

What you’ll love: You can cook enough for the whole family in one go with one of seven preset cooking modes. The soft buttons on the LCD make it easy to use, and the safety mechanism automatically shuts off if the fryer overheats.

What you should consider: A few users noticed the fan stopped working after a few months. However, if this happens under warranty, the company will issue a replacement.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

