Which Orijen dog food is best?

Keeping our furry friends happy and healthy isn’t always a simple task, especially when it comes to choosing their food. There are endless options, all with confusing ingredient lists and claims of being the best. Orijen has a clear, healthy ingredient list and has no need to make claims — the food speaks for itself.

The best Orijen dog food is the Orijen Original Recipe Dry Dog Food. Its main ingredients are all fresh meat and you can choose between a recipe with or without grains.

What to know before you buy an Orijen dog food

Dry vs. wet dog food

Orijen makes both dry and wet dog food. Each has pros and cons.

Dry food helps scrape tartar off your dog’s teeth and it’s easier to measure out precisely. It can be left out if your dog likes to graze or it can be added to slow feeders if your dog eats too fast. It also costs less. However, dogs can be pickier with dry food and it contains some preservatives to help it last.

Wet food is high in moisture so it can help dogs who don’t drink enough get their water. It’s also easy to chew for dogs with dental issues, makes dogs with large appetites feel fuller and smells and tastes better so it can get picky dogs to eat. However, it’s much costlier and it’s easy to cause weight gain. It also spoils quickly and can cause dental issues.

Quantity

Orijen dog foods come in different-sized packages so you don’t have to order more or less than you need.

Dry Orijen foods typically come in 4.5-, 13- and 25-pound bags.

What to look for in a quality Orijen dog food

Age

Puppies, adults and senior dogs each have different dietary needs. Orijen has formulas for all of them.

Puppy food contains higher levels of protein and fat so your puppy has the building blocks and the energy to grow.

food contains higher levels of protein and fat so your puppy has the building blocks and the energy to grow. Adult food contains a solid balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat to fuel your furry friends for the whole day.

food contains a solid balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat to fuel your furry friends for the whole day. Senior food contains fewer calories and less fat than other recipes to avoid weight gain caused by slowing metabolisms. That said, some senior dogs do just fine on adult food. There’s no need to change unless they begin to gain weight.

Kibble size

Dogs come in all shapes and sizes. Orijen offers recipes with smaller-sized kibble for the littlest dogs so they don’t have to struggle to chew.

Ingredients

Orijen proudly proclaims that approximately 85%-95% of the ingredients are real, whole meats instead of the ground-up leftover meat meal found in cheap dog foods. Orijen also offers both grainless and grain-including recipes so you can match your dog’s dietary needs.

How much you can expect to spend on an Orijen dog food

It can cost as little as $5 or as much as $150 depending on the quantity included. Dry bags typically cost $25-$35 for the smallest bag and $100-$150 for the largest. Wet cans typically cost roughly $5 per can or $50-$75 for a case of 12.

Orijen dog food FAQ

How should I introduce a new dry Orijen food to my dog?

A. Orijen recommends a two-week transition period when introducing its dry food to your dog.

Days 1-4: replace one-quarter of your old food with Orijen food.

replace one-quarter of your old food with Orijen food. Days 5-9: replace half of your old food with Orijen food

replace half of your old food with Orijen food Days 10-14: replace three-quarters of your old food with Orijen food.

replace three-quarters of your old food with Orijen food. Day 15 and on: use entirely Orijen food.

Not following this process can upset your dog’s stomach and digestion. Make sure you have enough old food left to follow the program when ordering your new food.

How should I store dry Orijen food?

A. If you want to keep it in the bag, seal it with clips and keep it in a dry, cool place such as your kitchen pantry. You can also store it in a sealable dry dog food container. If you buy large bags but your dog doesn’t eat much, use a container to ensure it lasts as long as it should so no food goes to waste.

What’s the best Orijen dog food to buy?

Top Orijen dog food

Orijen Original Recipe Dry Dog Food

What you need to know: Orijen’s original recipe is a great starting point for testing whether your dog enjoys the brand.

What you’ll love: The first five ingredients are chicken, turkey, flounder, whole mackerel and chicken liver. You can choose between a grainless or grain-including recipe. It’s 39% protein, 20% carbohydrates and 41% fat to support the all-day activity of adult dogs.

What you should consider: A few consumers had issues receiving moldy food or having their kibble quickly grow mold after opening. Others reported it as having a strong fishy smell.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top Orijen dog food for the money

Orijen Puppy Recipe Dry Dog Food

What you need to know: This puppy chow comes in big enough bags to feed your entire litter.

What you’ll love: The first five ingredients are chicken, turkey, turkey giblets (liver, heart and gizzard), flounder and whole mackerel. You can choose between a grainless or grain-including recipe. It’s 38% protein, 16% carbohydrates and 45% fat to support the high-energy needs of puppies.

What you should consider: A few purchasers reported that their puppies became gassy after transitioning to it. Others reported their puppies having allergic reactions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Orijen Senior Recipe Dry Dog Food

What you need to know: Help your dog maintain its health in its twilight years with Orijen’s senior recipe.

What you’ll love: The first five ingredients are chicken, turkey, flounder, whole mackerel and turkey giblets (liver, heart and gizzard). It’s 42% protein, 21% carbohydrates and 37% fat to provide energy without adding weight due to senior dogs’ slower metabolism.

What you should consider: There isn’t a grain-including version. The kibble is too large and hard to chew for small senior dogs with weak teeth.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

