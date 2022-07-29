Your vet may have additional recommendations for supplements as well as what nutrients your cat may need based on its health and age.

Which Iams cat food is best?

You want to feed your cat the very best, so you’ve probably come across Iams as healthy and affordable cat food. Because there are multiple formulas and types, you may be wondering which is best.

The best Iams cat food provides the nutrients your cat needs based on its age, physical condition and taste preferences. For a cat-approved food that supports a healthy weight and reduces hairballs, Iams Proactive Health Adult Indoor Weight & Hairball Care is the best.

What to know before you buy Iams cat food

Texture

Iams makes both wet and dry cat food. The best texture often comes down to your cat’s preference.

Dry: Many pet owners start with dry food because it makes less mess and can be easier if your cat likes to graze throughout the day.

Wet: Wet food is easier to chew and digest, ideal if your cat has trouble with its teeth or jaws. Some pet owners give their cat pate or chunky wet food as an occasional treat or on top of their dry food.

Size

Larger packages can be less expensive as long as your cat will eat all of the food. If you are trying out new food, start with a smaller package, such as 3.5 pounds. Once you’re sure your cat will not have a reaction and likes the food, larger bags are usually cheaper per ounce. Just make sure you can store it in an airtight container to prevent it from getting stale.

Formula

Iams formulas are made with protein as the first, and therefore largest, ingredient. This works well for cats, who are carnivores in the wild. Fat, carbohydrates and fiber are also important components included for your cat’s health, along with vitamins and minerals. Each formula comes with specific feeding recommendations based on weight.

What to look for in quality Iams cat food

Protein

For most cats, high-protein cat food is the best source of energy. Chicken, turkey and salmon are common protein sources because of their tasty appeal to cats. Eggs are often included as another source of protein.

Added nutrients

Look for Iams cat food with nutrients that help your cat’s systems. These can be vitamins and minerals to support their age and development, such as added antioxidants and fiber for older cats or nutrients and prebiotics that mimic mother’s milk for kittens.

Specialized needs

Iams is known for having reliable cat food that targets your cat’s dietary needs. The Proactive Health line combines common nutritional needs, such as the correct ratio of protein, fat and carbohydrate, with specialized formulas, such as a lower pH to support urinary health. The Long Hair Care formula works for cats whose coats require extra attention by keeping their skin healthy and reducing hairballs.

How much you can expect to spend on Iams cat food

Iams cat food costs $10-$40. Larger sizes run higher initially, but often end up less expensive per pound.

Iams cat food FAQ

What is the healthiest food for cats?

A. Along with a high level of protein — especially if your cat is young and active — vitamins and nutrients that support a healthy immune system are also important. Look for cat food that includes amino acids to support a healthy coat and skin. If your cat has specialized health issues, you can find formulas made to help with hairballs, vision loss, weight loss and urinary health.

Is Iams safe for my cat?

A. Iams has been making cat food for over 70 years and has a strong quality-control process to make sure its food is safe. Every formula lists its ingredients so you can check for potential allergens or sensitivities. You can also look up recalls, making sure the product is OK for your cat to eat.

What is the best Iams cat food to buy?

Top Iams cat food

Iams Proactive Health Adult Indoor Weight and Hairball Care

What you need to know: This dry cat food helps keep your cat’s weight in check and prevents hairballs.

What you’ll love: This is one of the best cat foods, period, and the top seller from Iams. The fiber included reduces hairballs while protein from chicken, turkey and egg maintain a healthy weight. It also includes the amino acid L-carnitine to convert fat to energy as well as help with heart health.

What you should consider: It doesn’t target specific health requirements of kittens or older cats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Iams cat food for the money

Iams Proactive Health Healthy Senior

What you need to know: This dry food supports the unique needs of older cats to reduce costly vet visits.

What you’ll love: Vitamin E and antioxidants help with the immune system, one of the biggest vulnerabilities for senior cats. The texture works to clean your cat’s teeth, resulting in fewer professional cleanings. If you buy two bags, Iams will even cover the cost of a checkup for your cat.

What you should consider: If your cat has trouble with its teeth or gums, the hard kibble may be difficult to chew.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Iams Perfect Portions Healthy Adult Chicken Recipe Pate

What you need to know: Each portion is a single serving, so you never need to worry about storing leftovers.

What you’ll love: The wet pate texture is popular with cats and the easy-open container can be taken on trips or used in your home for a treat. The first ingredient and main protein source is chicken. It also includes taurine for healthy vision and omega-3 fatty acids for your cat’s skin and coat.

What you should consider: These individual servings are expensive as your cat’s daily food.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

