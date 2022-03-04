Which gift for clean freaks is best?

Give a thoughtful gift for the person in your life that constantly strives to avoid dust, dander, germs and more. This person likely takes organization and cleanliness a step above and beyond the usually expected. When trying to get a gift for a clean freak, it’s ideal to consider daily tasks that could be made easier. Find the best gifts for clean freaks that can help improve overall happiness and quality of life for a person who highly values sanitation and neatness.

What is a clean freak?

A “clean freak” is a person who places a heavy emphasis on cleaning and organizing. Such attention is especially paid to a person’s home and immediate living quarters. There is such a heavy emphasis on areas such as bedrooms because such areas are most often used and thought of as a sanctuary.

Best indoor gifts for clean freaks

Help create a safe and comfortable environment for the clean lover in your life by getting them a gift that works within their inner personal bubble. A house or apartment can benefit from many automatic cleaning devices combined with personal care and attention.

Indoor gifts for clean freaks

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

This robot can be both controlled by a phone application and your voice. It works on floor surfaces such as carpet and hard floors. The machine contains sensors to avoid moving off of unwanted drop-offs such as steep stairs. It can run for about 90 minutes before needing to recharge.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot

Samsung Electronics Jetbot Robotic

This robotic mop can automatically clean and can also work as instructed by a handheld remote. The machine can function for about 50 to 100 minutes before requiring a recharge. The machine weighs a little bit over 6 pounds and requires both batteries and a charger.

Sold by Amazon

Babyfeel Store UV Light Sanitizer

This machine has a lifespan of over 6,000 hours without the headache of descaling or cleaning. The machine uses a UV-C bulb and can hold multiple items simultaneously to clean more daily items at a faster rate. This item does not contain lead or BPA.

Sold by Amazon

GermGuardian True HEPA FIlter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer

The air purifier cleans out unhealthy items such as dust and pollen. It contains activated charcoal to control unpleasant odors and better clean out the air. This item weighs a little under eight pounds and uses a 55W bulb.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Black + Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum

This vacuum uses a Lithium-Ion battery and weighs a little under 3 pounds. The small bowl containing the dirt can hold a little over 20 ounces and you can wash it to be more eco-friendly.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

BioBag Tall Kitchen Food Scraps Bags

This product comes with the option to purchase the bags in a single pack of 12 or 12 packs of 12. That means these bags can either be purchased as needed or in bulk. The bags are biodegradable and can hold around 13 gallons.

Sold by Amazon

Best pet gifts for clean freaks

Provide a valuable gift for a person who enjoys a pet’s companionship but most likely dislikes the common stray hairs and dirt associated with their lovable pet. Find items and gifts that can help keep up with the daily demand and maintenance associated with a fur buddy to empower better the passionately clean person in your life.

Pet gifts for clean freaks

PetSafe ScoopFree Smart Covered Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Boxes

This smart litter box comes with the possibility of different entry options such as top and front entry for your feline friend. The box connects to a phone application so that you can better understand the information provided by the litter box about your cat. The litter box can be both automatically and manually cleaned to get rid of the waste.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Veken Pet Fountain

This fountain provides water for your pet and encourages drinking by mimicking the movement of water in nature. The set comes in available colors such as blue and grey, and it even holds a total of about 84 fluid ounces. The water also goes through a filtration system with three layers. It helps prevent congregating bugs such as mosquitos because the fountain keeps the water moving, and the pesky bugs usually prefer stagnant water. The fountain requires a power source.

Sold by Amazon

FURemover Compact Broom

This adjustable black and gray rubber fur removing device comes in different sizes and sets. It works on other surfaces such as tile and carpet to effectively clean away the excess fur. You can clean this brush easily with typical household items such as soap and water.

Sold by Amazon

Best outdoor gifts for clean freaks

Outdoor areas such as windows, patios and yards can often seem overwhelming. Still, smart tools and cleaning devices can help break down the massive task of outdoor cleaning into smaller and much more manageable chunks. Find a few smart devices and neat tricks to help wrangle the outside into a more friendly and inviting environment.

Outdoor gifts for clean freaks

Sophinique X5 Window Vacuum Cleaner

You can control this window cleaner with both a smartphone application and an actual physical remote. It requires a power source, and you can use it with an extension cord. Keep in mind the strength and integrity of the window, as this machine weighs a little over 2 pounds and can run for about 30 minutes.

Sold by Amazon

