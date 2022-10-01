Remembering 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On October 1, 2017, the Las Vegas community faced the deadliest mass shooting in the modern history of the United States as gunfire rained down upon a crowd of 22,000 concertgoers.

800 people were injured and 58 people were killed that night. Two people later died from injuries they suffered that night bringing the death toll to 60.

Five years later, the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden hosts a remembrance ceremony for the victims. It starts at 10:10 p.m.

