LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A country music festival took place at the Clark County Amphitheater in honor of 1 October.

The Remember Music Festival was meant to raise funds in honor of the lives lost from the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

The Country Strong Project and Stoney’s Rockin’ Country hosted the first-time festival in commemoration of the fifth anniversary of the 1 October shooting, and to support the 1 October memorial.

The Country Strong Project is a group of survivors who host annual reunions in Las Vegas each year.

But this is the first time the organizers are hosting an event like this for the public.

All proceeds from sales will go to charity.