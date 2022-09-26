LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Finding a path to healing looks different for everyone.

After the 1 October tragedy, many people went back to their lives and their cities. However, others had to find a new space to call home.

8 News Now’s Heather Mills spoke to one woman who said she has now found peace, after leaving Las Vegas.

In the years following the Route 91 tragedy, J’anna Hendricks said she did everything possible to regain normalcy.

She went to therapy, she went to concerts, and she helped honor the lives lost, but Las Vegas – which was home – just didn’t feel the same.

“I think there’s an underlying feeling that’s always there in the city,” Hendricks said.

For her and her three sons, it meant it was time to move on.

“Even to this day, I love Vegas, but, Tennessee is healthy for us, Tennessee is a place that I have been able to heal,” she told 8 News Now. “It’s healthy for them to see me healing.”

Jackie Harris is a behavioral health consultant for the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

She has been counseling survivors since that tragic night on October first.

“When it comes to dealing with trauma there really is no right or wrong. It’s what works for you,” she said. With trauma it’s not something we quote, get over, you learn to live a full and healthy and happy life.”

Hendricks said that life for her family is in Tennessee.

“It’s different out here, it’s healthier,” she said. “My oldest said, I would never leave here because it’s safe.”

Hendricks’s son’s birthday falls on October first and she said this year they can finally celebrate without the tragedy casting a shadow.

“This is the first year in 5 years that it kind of gets to be all about him,” she added.

She also added that her family will continue their 58 random acts of kindness to honor the lives lost, but this year offers a new beginning.

“Yes this happened to us, yes this was a moment in our life but it doesn’t have to stop you,” Hendricks added.

Harris told 8 News Now that milestone years can evoke strong emotions, and reminded the public that everyone heals at their own pace in their own way.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is open during the week to assist anyone in need of support.