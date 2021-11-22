Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
I-Team
National News
Politics
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Cyber Safe Parents
Mystery Wire
Border Report
BestReviews
In Your Business
Top Stories
Packing patience: Traffic light so far at McCarran as busy holiday travel week begins
Gallery
Top Stories
Speed cushions installed along Spencer Street to slow traffic in east valley
NEW: Deaths, hospitalizations down as weekend case total nears 1,600 in Nevada
Gallery
Alleged robber’s fingerprints, unique style led to his arrest
Video shows police drive into armed robbery suspect before firing more than 20 times
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
A buffet of temps this holiday week
Video
Top Stories
Flirting with normal November temps
Video
Top Stories
Will the clouds clear for the Eclipse? Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, November 18th
Video
Some clouds for tonight’s lunar eclipse
Video
Get ready for a chilly morning start. Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, November 17th
Video
Temperatures sliding closer to normal
Video
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Raiders Scoreboard
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces
Aviators
The Big Game
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Judge doesn’t revoke Henry Ruggs’ bail after missing alcohol test; he will be on 24/7 alcohol monitoring
Video
Bengals hand Raiders third straight loss, 32-13
Runnin’ Rebels meet Wichita St. at T-Mobile Arena Sunday
No. 23 San Diego State hold off Rebels charge 28-20
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
TailG8 Treats
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Holiday gift giving ideas with Shop with Style and Bed Bath & Beyond
Video
Top Stories
Getting ready for the holidays with Shop with Style
Video
Top Stories
Holiday entertaining with Taylor Made Productions
Video
Subaru of Las Vegas hosts its 14th annual Share the Love Event
Video
Boulder Dam Brewing Co featured on TailG8 Treats sponsored by Sysco
Video
Cirque Family
Video
Community
GR8 Holiday Food Drive 2021
JOB BOARD
Your Health – sponsored by P3 Health Partners
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
Pool Patrol
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Pure Aloha Festival 2021
Top Stories
Kristin Chenoweth performance giveaway
Top Stories
Professional Bull Riders World Finals 2021
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Remarkable Women Nomination Form
Click here to see Remarkable Women winners and stories from last year.
Our Community Pride Partners:
Findlay Automotive Group
,
Southwest Medical Associates
and
Silver State Schools Credit Union
are proud to recognize all of our local Remarkable Women.
Don't Miss
I-Team: What happened to Francillon Pierre? Missing persons case turned into murder investigation
Video
I-Team: Man killed by officers, previously arrested for setting fire inside gas station
Video
Vegas Unsolved: 29-year-old murdered on way to work; video could lead to suspect
Video
I-Team: Catching water waste part of the job as Water District patrols for offenders
Video
I-Team: Lawyers for Henry Ruggs want firefighters’ text messages, claim crews waited 20 minutes to put out flames
Video
I-Team: 500,000 gallons of raw sewage spills, some into Las Vegas creek, after equipment failure
Video
I-Team: DNA from nurse accused of sex accused matches what patient kept as evidence, prosecutor says
Video