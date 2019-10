Tune in each Wednesday to 8 News Now Good Day 5-7am to see “Puppy Pigskin Picks”. Adoptable dogs from the Animal Foundation will be featured picking who will be the winning team of the weeks match up, by eating from their favorite teams dog bowl! “Puppy Pigskin Picks” is sponsored by Subaru of Las Vegas.

Puppy Pigskin Picks Record: 4-2 Week Dog Game Dog Choice Winner Week 1 Onyx Jags vs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Week 2 Doofy Chiefs vs Raiders Chiefs Chiefs Week 3 Louie Ravens vs Chiefs Ravens Chiefs Week 4 Zelia Raiders vs Colts Colts Raiders Week 5 Bella Patriots vs Redskins Patriots Patriots Week 6 King Cowboys vs Jets Jets Jets Week 7 Max Raiders vs Packers Packers -