Pool Patrol

The ABCD’s of Drowning Prevention
Sadly, each year at this time we report on children in Southern Nevada that have drowned in backyard swimming pools. To keep your child safe near water, remember the ABC & D’s of drowning prevention:
Adult Supervision, Barriers, Classes, and Devices.
A
Adult Supervision
Always designate an adult to watch children around the pool or spa
Always know where your children are when you are inside your house
B
Barriers
Install a 60″ tall, non-climbable fence around the pool with a self-closing gate
Use a power-operated pool cover
Install alarms on back doors and windows so you know when they have been opened
C
Classes
Take a CPR and rescue techniques class
Have your child take swimming classes, but know that does not make him or her drown-proof
D
Devices
Keep a phone by the pool and child’s bathtub at all times
Keep other rescue tools, like a shepherd’s hook and lifesaving ring, by the pool at all times
Have non-swimmers wear personal flotation devices (life jackets, not arm floaties) near all bodies of water
Other
Other Drowning Prevention Safety Tips
Close back doors if your pool doesn't have a fence
Drain kiddie pools after every use
Always look immediately in the pool when your child is missing
Never leave your child alone in the bathtub
Always remove toys from the pool after playing in the pool and store them securely away