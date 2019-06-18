8 news now pool patrol

Pool Patrol

The ABCD’s of Drowning Prevention

Sponsored By:

Sadly, each year at this time we report on children in Southern Nevada that have drowned in backyard swimming pools. To keep your child safe near water, remember the ABC & D’s of drowning prevention:


Adult Supervision, Barriers, Classes, and Devices.

A

Adult Supervision

Always designate an adult to watch children around the pool or spa

Always know where your children are when you are inside your house

B

Barriers

Install a 60″ tall, non-climbable fence around the pool with a self-closing gate

Use a power-operated pool cover

Install alarms on back doors and windows so you know when they have been opened

C

Classes

Take a CPR and rescue techniques class

Have your child take swimming classes, but know that does not make him or her drown-proof

D

Devices

Keep a phone by the pool and child’s bathtub at all times

Keep other rescue tools, like a shepherd’s hook and lifesaving ring, by the pool at all times

Have non-swimmers wear personal flotation devices (life jackets, not arm floaties) near all bodies of water

Other

Other Drowning Prevention Safety Tips

Close back doors if your pool doesn't have a fence

Drain kiddie pools after every use

Always look immediately in the pool when your child is missing

Never leave your child alone in the bathtub

Always remove toys from the pool after playing in the pool and store them securely away

Trending Stories