‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

Jacob Chansley at the Capitol and in jail. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) /The Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff’s Office

(The Hill) – Capitol riot defendant Jacob Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced on Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison.

The 41-month sentence, issued by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington, D.C., comes after Chansley pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of an official proceeding related to his conduct in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The sentence, which will be reduced by the time Chansley has served in jail since his arrest, was 10 months less than what federal prosecutors requested.

But Lamberth, a Reagan appointee, denied Chansley’s request for a sentence below the range recommended by federal guidelines, saying Chansley’s conduct was so egregious that “I cannot justify a downward departure.”

This is a developing story.