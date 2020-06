LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In this week’s episode of Politics Now, Governor Sisolak does not allow Nevada to move into Phase 3 of reopening, plus he explains what needs to happen for the state to move forward.

Six legal observers were detained during a protest on the Las Vegas Strip. We spoke to both sides, to figure out what led up to the detainments.

We have final results from some of the hottest races in Nevada’s primary election. Host John Langeler breaks down the numbers.