Important dates, deadlines for Nevada voters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are several important dates for Nevada voters to keep in mind for the upcoming election.

If you plan to register to vote and don’t have a driver’s license or state-issued identification you must register to vote in-person. October 6 if the last day you can do that. You can print an application here.

If you have state-issued identification, you can register online to vote at this link from Oct. 7 – 29. If you are unsure whether you are registered to vote, you can find out at this link. You can also register in-person and vote on the same day during the early voting period from Oct. 17 – 30.

There are 35 early voting sites around Clark County where you can vote or drop off your mail-in ballot. Here is a link to that list.