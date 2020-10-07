FIRST LOOK: DNC to release new ad in Nevada ahead of Pence’s rally

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Democratic National Committee will release a new ad ahead of Vice President Pence’s Thursday rally in Boulder City. The ad focuses on the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ad titled “Had Enough?” will begin airing on cable in the Las Vegas area on Thursday. The DNC said the ad is part of a six-figure buy in the market.

“Nevadans have lost their jobs, their lives, their loved ones, and any sense of normalcy. That’s not a ‘great job.’ It’s a devastating betrayal of Trump and Pence’s responsibility to keep people safe. Nevadans have had enough, and they’re putting this failed presidency to an end,” said Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez.