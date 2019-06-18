call 8 phone bank

295,000 Number of uninsured Nevadans

The Call 8 Healthcare Phone Bank is back and ready to answer your questions. The phone bank will take place on

Tune in to 8 News Now from 3-4pm and 5-7pm and call 702-650-1101 to talk to experts from Southwest Medical get answers to your Open Enrollment questions.

DETAILS

WHAT Call 8Phone Bank WHERE Channel8 WHEN Nov20th

ENROLLMENT ENDS DEC. 7th

Ask Questions/Get Answers Review Enrollment Periods

Research Options

Find Financial Help

Enroll

Know what your options are before the enrollment period ends on December 7th. The Southwest Medical experts will be standing by with answers to your questions.