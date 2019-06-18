call 8 phone bank

Call 8 Phone Bank

295,000

Number of uninsured Nevadans

The Call 8 Healthcare Phone Bank is back and ready to answer your questions. The phone bank will take place on Wednesday, November 20th.


Tune in to 8 News Now from 3-4pm and 5-7pm and call 702-650-1101 to talk to experts from Southwest Medical get answers to your Open Enrollment questions.

DETAILS

WHAT

Call 8
Phone Bank

WHERE

Channel
8

WHEN

Nov
20th

ENROLLMENT ENDS DEC. 7th

Ask Questions/Get Answers

  • Review Enrollment Periods
  • Research Options
  • Find Financial Help
  • Enroll

Know what your options are before the enrollment period ends on December 7th. The Southwest Medical experts will be standing by with answers to your questions.

Trending Stories