call 8 phone bank

295,000The Call 8 Healthcare Phone Bank is back and ready to answer your questions. The phone bank will take place on Wednesday, November 20th.
Number of uninsured Nevadans
Tune in to 8 News Now from 3-4pm and 5-7pm and call 702-650-1101 to talk to experts from Southwest Medical get answers to your Open Enrollment questions.
DETAILS
WHAT
Call 8Phone Bank
WHERE
Channel8
WHEN
Nov20th
ENROLLMENT ENDS DEC. 7th
Ask Questions/Get Answers
- Review Enrollment Periods
- Research Options
- Find Financial Help
- Enroll
Know what your options are before the enrollment period ends on December 7th. The Southwest Medical experts will be standing by with answers to your questions.