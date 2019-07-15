Send Patrick an email

Follow Patrick on Facebook | Twitter

Patrick Walker is a reporter and fill-in anchor at 8 News NOW, focusing on politics, marijuana and technology, and co-hosts “Politics NOW” Sunday political show. He joined the station in December 2014 as a general assignment reporter.

Most recently, Patrick has led coverage in the field of the 1 October shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, along with O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing in northern Nevada and a large wildfire in central Utah. During major stories, he regularly contributes reports to other local, national and international television and radio broadcasts.

Prior to coming to Las Vegas, Patrick spent two years at the ABC affiliate in Sacramento, California, where he was a multimedia journalist and fill-in anchor.

While in Sacramento, Patrick extensively covered extreme weather, natural disasters, and major breaking news across Northern California. Patrick led coverage of the 2014 Napa Earthquake, several urban wildfires, and spent weeks on the front lines of the Rim, King and Sand Fires, three of the largest wildfires in Northern California in recent decades.

In addition, Patrick was part of a pool of reporters for his station’s parent company that was activated to help cover major breaking news events across the United States for more than 60 television stations. Patrick spent a week in Darrington, Washington, covering the deadly Oso Landslide in the spring of 2014. He also spent a week in Colorado covering the historic flooding that affected 200 square miles and 17 counties in September 2013, and earlier that year, in July, Patrick spent a week in Prescott, Arizona, covering the death of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire.

Patrick began his career in Yuma, Arizona, where he co-anchored and produced the top-rated 5, 6, and 10 p.m. weeknight newscasts in the market.

Patrick is a Payson, Arizona native and a proud Northern Arizona University Lumberjack.