Newsfeed Now: Vote scheduled on Amy Coney Barrett; Dogs training to detect COVID-19

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The Senate Judiciary Committee is taking the first steps towards approving Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett Thursday as the last day of confirmation hearings begin.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Other stories in today’s show:

COVID SCARE: Joe Biden’s presidential campaign said Thursday that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at a roundtable discussion during a campaign visit in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

SEC & COVID-19: Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban and Athletic Director Greg Byrne have tested positive for the coronavirus.

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts before the game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

DOG DETECTORS: Heather Junqeira’s horse farm outside Sarasota, Florida is filled with dozens of basset hound and beagle puppies. The dogs are adorable – but they are not pets. They’re being raised to do an important job during the pandemic.

SPIRIT DAY: Two parents at an Arkansas school are working to make sure their children don’t feel alone for a school ‘spirit day.’

