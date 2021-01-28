Newsfeed Now: The race to get vaccinations ahead of COVID variants, fan scores with TikTok NFL style reviews

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The Biden administration is focused on getting the COVID-19 vaccine out to better protect Americans, but administration officials are also looking at the future of the virus and the next steps in the fight against the pandemic.

Other stories in today’s show:

COVID-19 AND SCHOOLS: It has been just more than a year since scientists confirmed the first coronavirus case in the U.S., and for some students that’s almost the same amount of time they’ve spent outside the classroom. While online schooling can be frustrating, certainly for families, others say it’s the best option to keep our students safe.

STEALING FROM A DEAD MAN: People in Missouri are wondering just how low a criminal can go after a local sheriff’s office reports several people ransacked the two homes of a dead man while his body was inside one of the houses.

NC TEENS SAY NEIGHBOR TRAPPED THEM IN CUL-DE-SAC, SAID THEY ‘DIDN’T BELONG’: Two North Carolina teenagers are accusing a neighbor of trapping them in a cul-de-sac and telling them they didn’t look like they belonged in their neighborhood. Now video of this encounter is getting a whole lot of reaction on social media.

RATING CHIEFS PLAYERS’ STYLE ON TIKTOK: A football fan in Kansas City is finding fans of her own with videos on TikTok. And while her Chiefs are getting points with speed in their receivers and a little Mahomes magic, she is scoring with her sartorial sharp takes on what the NFL is wearing.

