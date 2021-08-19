Newsfeed Now: Doctor accused of issuing fake mask exemptions to students; Little girl’s airplane chat goes viral

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) –U.S. officials say evacuations from Afghanistan will continue to ramp up in the coming days. Last night, President Joe Biden vowed to get every American who wants to leave out of the country before troops are withdrawn. The Biden administration says already the U.S. military has evacuated roughly 6,000 people since Saturday.

A California doctor is facing criticism from fellow health care workers after being accused of handing out fake mask exemptions to students.

A shooting investigation in Alabama quickly took a bizarre turn, authorities are now looking into the incident as a possible murder-for-hire plot.

A woman was struck in the head by a metal object that came off a roller coaster in Ohio over the weekend. An off-duty sheriff’s deputy witnessed the object fly off the ride–saying it was the size of a pop can or small baseball.

A central Ohio fourth-grader is earning thousands of fans on social media. Her chat with a stranger on an airplane has turned into a viral sensation.

