Newsfeed Now: COVID-19 concerns; Atlanta mayor cracks down on police

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Atlanta’s mayor is vowing to change police use-of-force policies and require that officers receive continuous training in how to deescalate situations before the consequences become fatal.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Other stories in today's show:

COVID-19 CONCERNS: Some downtown Nashville business owners are outraged that their neighbors are violating the public health emergency orders. WKRN’s Erica Francis joins the conversation.

crowds pack lower Broadway

TRUMP RALLY CONCERNS: The Oklahoma Republican Party announced Monday that the Trump campaign will be providing masks and hand sanitizer at the Saturday’s Trump rally in Tulsa, but with so many people saying they plan to attend, there are still concerns the large crowds the rally will draw could contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the state. KFOR’s Cassandra Sweetman reports.

