Newsfeed Now

Vitalant testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies
Top Stories
Obama condemns violent protests, suggests channeling ‘our justifiable anger’
Golden Knights sign entry-level defenseman Connor Corcoran
LIVE: Protests at 4 locations around the Las Vegas valley planned for 11 a.m., organized by Latino advocacy group
Live
SAHARA Las Vegas will have contactless solutions upon reopening Thursday
Top Stories
June starts off hotter, again
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Sunday, May 31st
Video
Top Stories
Heat and dry gusty winds
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, May 28th
Video
Stuck in a May heatwave
Video
Tropical Depression Bertha to bring heavy winds, potential flooding for Charlotte area
Video
Top Stories
Golden Knights sign entry-level defenseman Connor Corcoran
Top Stories
Golden Knights issue statement on the death of George Floyd
Raiders issue statement on death of George Floyd
8 News Now Live reports on Raiders Fan Day
Video
Reyes de Plata competing in the #GreatestCora (cap) contest, vote here!
Top Stories
Chef Nanny Bubby prepares ricotta meatballs
Video
Top Stories
Anti-aging skin care for your zip code
Video
Top Stories
Dogtopia is reopening this month
Video
Law Vegas Now discusses the death of George Floyd
Video
Farmer Boys is giving away 2,000 burgers
Video
How Nevada State Bank is helping small businesses
Video
Breaking News
Breaking News
LIVE: Protests at 4 locations around the Las Vegas valley planned for 11 a.m., organized by Latino advocacy group
WATCH: ‘Agitator’ apprehended by protesters, handed over to police
Video
LIVE: Protests at 4 locations around the Las Vegas valley planned for 11 a.m., organized by Latino advocacy group
Live
Reports of looting at Tropicana & Koval
Reports of looting, vandalism during Las Vegas protests
Video
UPDATE: Suspect in custody with minor injuries following vehicle pursuit, several officer-involved shootings
Video
Second day of protests turn violent in Las Vegas with more than 100 arrests and 11 injured officers
Video