LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fans of Zippy’s can now get a taste of the much-loved Hawaiian restaurant without going to Hawaii.

After more than four years of waiting, Zippy’s opened its first location outside of Hawaii Tuesday morning and it’s located in southwest Las Vegas. Cars with customers began lining up hours before the 10:10 a.m. opening at 7095 Badura Ave, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

“We first announced in 2018. Things happened; we all know what went on. We’re finally here today but I got to tell you it’s been absolutely crazy. Everyone has just been so excited here in Las Vegas and we are happy to serve them,” said Kevin Yim, vice president of marketing and communications for Zippy’s.

The Las Vegas valley, or the 9th island as it is referred to, was chosen because of the large number of Hawaiians who visit and who call the valley home.

Zippy’s is a fast-food restaurant and bakery known for its comfort food that blends Japanese, American, Chinese, and Hawaiian flavors that reflect Hawaii’s history. Menu items include Korean fried chicken, teriyaki beef, chili, hamburger steak, chicken katsu, SPAM or Portuguese sausage breakfast, Saimin, and dozens of other items.

The restaurant is creating around 200 new jobs in the valley.

The restaurant will initially operate from 6 a.m. to midnight but eventually plans to be a 24-hour operation.