Zion National Park Rangers need public’s help finding vandals who painted large blue squares on sandstone

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Park Rangers at Zion National Park are seeking information after some vandals took a bright aim at some sandstone on the Kolob Terrace in the northwest corner of the park. According to Park Rangers, the vandalism consisted of approximately six bright blue squares that are approximately 3’ by 3’.

The squares were painted on the sandstone, one mile south of the Wildcat Trailhead. It is currently believed that the blue paint is part of a masonry or art project.

While most of the paint was removed, the area still has some paint remaining on the sandstone.

Park Rangers say graffiti and other forms of damage to parks are harmful and illegal. Repair of vandalized sites is costly and, time-consuming. The staff often cannot restore sites and resources to their former condition.

If you have information that could help identify those responsible, please contact park ranger or the tip line to remain annoymous. The number is (888) 653-0009