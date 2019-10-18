YUMMY: Hostess gets into the Halloween spirit with spooky-themed treats

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In case you missed it, Hostess is always trying to raise the bar with holiday-themed snacks. And guess what! Halloween isn’t any different. The pastry company is at it again with two new treats.

First up: GloBalls! The Halloween-themed treat is a bright orange ball, which is very befitting for Halloween, that’s a chocolate cake filled with its signature white cream.

But that’s not all! The company also released a chocolate cake, Twinkie! That’s right, a chocolate cake Twinkie that the company says “will make you go psycho!”

Are you getting hungry? Check your local grocery stores or the Hostess website to see how you can grab the spooky treats!