Yummy! Cheesecake Factory releases line of ice cream flavors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cheesecake Factory, which is famous for its delicious cheesecakes, serves dozens of cheesecake flavors at its restaurants, including pineapple upside-down cheesecake, Reese’s peanut butter chocolate cake cheesecake, and red velvet cheesecake to name a few. So it’s only fitting that the company caters to another desert that is known for having many flavors.

I’m sure you’ve figured out by now that the Cheesecake Factory is now selling ice cream!

David Overton, the founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory, Incorporated, said in a statement to Newsweek:

“Cheesecake fans no longer need to choose between a slice and a scoop; now they can have both in one delicious dessert. We are so pleased to be introducing this premium, unique new retail product line and can’t wait for our fans to try it in the comfort of home.”

According to Newsweek, the new ice creams were created in collaboration with Wells Enterprises, the ice cream manufacturer behind brands like Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon Classics, The Original Bomb Pop, Chilly Cow, and Halo Top.

The Cheesecake Factory ice creams can be found in the frozen food aisles of grocery stores around the country. A 14-ounce carton is expected to cost consumers $4.99 before tax.