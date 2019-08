Do you have a favorite sandwich? Most people do as a recent survey found out.

When it comes to America’s top picks, according to a YouGov survey, a gooey grilled cheese rated at 79 percent as the top pick. Second place went to the birds with turkey and grilled chicken tied at 75 percent for the second most likable sandwich.

The lowest ranked favorites in the survey were a Reuben sandwich and a French dip. Somewhere in the middle were BLT, egg salad, PB&J, roast beef and ham.