You could be eligible for part of a $6.3 million settlement if you bought Infants’ Tylenol

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’ve purchased Infants’ Tylenol in the past five years, you could be eligible for part of a multi-million dollar settlement.

According to a news release, the plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit claimed the text “Infants” and a photo of a mother holding a baby deceived consumers into believing the product was specially formulated for infants. However the bottle contains liquid acetaminophen of the same concentration in Children’s Tylenol and causes consumers to overpay for the product.

If you bought the product anytime between Oct. 3, 2014 to Jan. 6, 2020, you could submit a claim for part of the settlement.

Consumers can get back $2.15 for every 1 and 2 fl. oz. bottle of Infants’ Tylenol purchased. A maximum of seven bottles may be claimed without proof of purchase.

