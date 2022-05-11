HONOLULU (KHON2) — American Craft Beer Week begins on Monday, May 16, which marks a week-long celebration of independent breweries and brewers in the country.
From pilsners and stouts to hazy IPAs and sours, Yelp has covered it all in their list of Top Breweries in Every State, according to their data.
Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co. earned the crown for the Aloha State. Established in 2014, this brewery’s story really began in the early 1970s when Joseph Garvey (aka Stewbum) and Thomas Jackson (aka Stonewall) met in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, while dating two that were sisters. They became instant best friends and enjoyed lots of beer over the years.
Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co. was founded by Darren Garvey (Stewbum’s son) and Eric Jackson (Stonewall’s son) as a tribute to their fathers’ friendship.
Responding to the news of being the top brewery in Hawaii, Garvey thanked his team, customers and everyone who supports small local businesses.
Besides a wide selection of beers, the brewery offers freshly-made pizzas and a Sunday brunch menu. They’re located at 96 North King St. and open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Mondays to Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Top brewery in every state in the U.S.
Alabama (Birmingham) – Good People Brewing
Alaska (Juneau) – Devil’s Club Brewing
Arizona (Phoenix) – Front Pourch Brewing
Arkansas (Eureka Springs) – Gotahold Brewing
California (San Diego) – Home Brewing
Colorado (Breckenridge) – Broken Compass Brewing
Connecticut (Salem) – Fox Farm Brewery
Delaware (Milton) – Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
Florida (Islamorada) – Florida Keys Brewing
Georgia (Roswell) – Variant Brewing
Hawaii (Honolulu) – Stewbum & Stonewall Brewing Co.
Idaho (Coeur D’alene) – Daft Badger Brewing
Illinois (Chicago) – Begyle Brewing
Indiana (Indianapolis) – Guggman Haus Brewing Co
Iowa (Dubuque) – Jubeck New World Brewing
Kansas (Wichita) – Central Standard Brewing
Kentucky (Lexington) – West Sixth Brewing
Louisiana (New Orleans) – Bywater Brew Pub
Maine (Portland) – Allagash Brewing Company
Maryland (Hyattsville) – Streetcar 82 Brewing
Massachusetts (Boston) – Samuel Adams Brewery
Michigan (Marquette) – Ore Dock Brewing Company
Minnesota (Moorhead) – Junkyard Brewing Company
Mississippi (Natchez) – Natchez Brewing Company
Missouri (Kansas City) – Rochester Brewing and Roasting Company
Montana (Whitefish) – Bonsai Brewing Project
Nebraska (North Platte) – Pals Brewing
Nevada (Reno) – IMBĪB Custom Brews
New Hampshire (Littleton) – Schilling Beer
New Jersey (Merchantville) – Eclipse Brewing
New Mexico (Truth or Consequences) – Truth or Consequences Brewing
New York (Brooklyn) – TALEA Beer
North Carolina (Fairview) – Whistle Hop Brewing Company
North Dakota (Fargo) – Drekker Brewing Company
Ohio (Cleveland) – Noble Beast Brewing
Oklahoma (Oklahoma City) – Stonecloud Brewing Company
Oregon (Bend) – Boneyard Beer
Pennsylvania (Braddock) – Brew Gentlemen
Rhode Island (Pawtucket) – Crooked Current Brewery
South Carolina (Johns Island) – Low Tide Brewing
South Dakota (Sioux Falls) – Remedy Brewing
Tennessee (Nashville) – Southern Grist Brewing
Texas (San Antonio) – Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling
Utah (Salt Lake City) – Kiitos Brewing
Vermont (Stowe) – The Alchemist
Virginia (Stafford) – Barley Naked Brewing Company
Washington, D.C. – Other Half Brewing DC
Washington (Seattle) – Georgetown Brewing Company
West Virginia (Bruceton Mills) – Screech Owl Brewing
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) – Vennture Brew
Wyoming (Ten Sleep) – Ten Sleep Brewing Company
To determine this list, Yelp identified businesses in the breweries category that brew their own beer, then ranked them using a number of factors, including total volume and ratings of reviews. All businesses were marked open as of April 21, 2022, and have a passing health score.