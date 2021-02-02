Yale offers free class to high schoolers nationwide with focus on mental health

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Yale University is offering one of its classes for free to low-income high school students across the U.S. The class is an online course called “The Science of Well-being — Psychology and the Good Life.”

The focus is to teach students new strategies to protect their mental health, including scientifically validated strategies.

Students will take the course, supported by both a local teacher and a Yale teaching fellow.

If this is something you are interested in, talk to a counselor at your school to register online here. According to Dr. Laurie Santos’ website, over 40 schools and 500 students are currently enrolled in the program.

