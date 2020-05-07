Wynn Resorts revenue drops nearly 50% amid COVID-19; stocks fall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus pandemic continues to have big effects on the gaming industry. During a teleconference Wednesday afternoon, executives with Wynn Resorts Ltd. announced the first-quarter report.

Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported a net loss and a sharp drop in operating revenue of about 42% to nearly $954 million for the three months that ended March 31. That’s down from $1.65 billion a year earlier. The company had a net loss of $402 million for the quarter, compared with net income of nearly $105 million a year earlier.

During the call, Wynn’s CEO Matt Maddox announced some of the company’s 23-page plan to safely reopen when the time is right.

Maddox says Wynn will open in a phased and staged approach that’s focus on the data.

Maddox also recognized and applauded Gov. Steve Sisolak, D-NV, for “early fast action” and his “tireless work on this effort.” Phase 1 for opening Nevada will begin in mid-May.

Maddox says Wynn hopes to start reopening businesses by the end of May, but again, it’s all predicated on the data.

Wynn has set up testing for all of its employees through a partnership with University Medical Center. Onsite testing is scheduled for May 7 at a Wynn ballroom.

Maddox says these things are being done as an eventual lead up to open all of its properties.

Since Wynn closed its doors due to the pandemic, the company has decided to pay its people through May 31.