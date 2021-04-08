Wynn Resorts employees required to complete COVID-19 vaccination or receive negative results for weekly COVID-19 tests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Complete your vaccination or constantly get swabbed. Those are the choices for the employees of Wynn Resorts. The company announced a new COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy for its employees at Wynn Las Vegas.

The policy gives employees the option to either complete a COVID-19 vaccination or obtaining weekly negative COVID-19 tests.

“Our primary goal is to create the safest possible environment at Wynn, for both employees and guests,” said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts. “Vaccination rates are increasing throughout the country, and requiring our employees to either be vaccinated, or tested on a weekly basis will make Wynn one of the safest vacation destinations in the U.S “

Approximately 60% of Wynn Las Vegas employees have already been vaccinated.

Eligible employees have been vaccinated onsite at the University Medical Center Vaccination Clinic at Encore since January 18, and today UMC will administer its 50,000th vaccine at Encore.

Wynn Las Vegas has since opened the Lighthouse Covid-19 Testing Lab. It’s one of the only companies in the United States with its own onsite testing facility.