Wynn Las Vegas to welcome guests back to select restaurants May 29

LAS VEGAS (May 22, 2020) – Wynn Las Vegas announced it will welcome guests back to five of its restaurants beginning Friday, May 29 under Phase 1 of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan from Governor Steve Sisolak.

With extensive safety and sanitation protocols in place to protect guests and employees, the resort will resume operations at Allegro, Jardin, Lakeside, Mizumi, and SW Steakhouse.

“The reopening of these restaurants is a positive and crucial step towards the complete reopening of our resort,” said Marilyn Spiegel, President of Wynn Las Vegas.

“We look forward to once again doing what we do best, providing our guests with an exceptional dining experience in a five-star environment,” added Spiegel.

Guests will enjoy access to full menus at each restaurant. In addition to their a la carte offerings, exclusive “Welcome Back to Wynn” three-course, prix-fix menus will be featured at Allegro ($45), Lakeside ($75), Mizumi ($65), Jardin ($40) and SW Steakhouse ($75), plus tax and gratuity, with wine and specialty cocktail pairings available at an additional cost.

Both Jardin and Allegro will host a daily happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with food, wine, and cocktail specials.

Al fresco dining can be enjoyed at both Lakeside and SW alongside nightly performances of the Lake of Dreams, while Mizumi’s floor-to-ceiling retractable windows that open up to the restaurant’s 90-foot waterfall allows for diners to delight in the outdoors as well.

With the assistance of safety experts and leading public health medical professionals, Wynn has developed a comprehensive health and disinfection program. Measures include requiring advanced reservations, providing guests with a QR code to access menus before arriving, disposable single-use menus as well as appropriately distancing tables, and not placing table settings until the guest is seated. All high-touch surfaces in the restaurant will be cleaned and disinfected in between each seating and employees will practice proper hand hygiene between each guest interaction.

In accordance with state-issued guidelines, bar service will not be available, however, a full beverage menu will be provided at the table.

In addition to the safety protocols implemented in the restaurants, all employees will be temperature screened and complete a COVID-19 employee screening questionnaire prior to each shift.

As an additional precaution, guests will be temperature screened upon arrival to the resort. A detailed list of health and safety protocols is available here.

At this time, the remainder of Wynn and Encore Las Vegas will remain closed, except for the golf course, as the Company continues to follow directions from the Governor and Nevada gaming regulators.

Allegro

Hours of Operations: 3 – 11 p.m.

3 – 11 p.m. Parking: Wynn Self Park

Jardin

Hours of Operations: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Parking: Wynn Self Park

Lakeside

Hours of Operations: 5:30 – 10 p.m.

5:30 – 10 p.m. Parking: Wynn Self Park

Mizumi

Hours of Operations: 5:30 – 10 p.m.

5:30 – 10 p.m. Parking: Wynn Self Park

SW

Hours of Operations: 5:30 – 10 p.m.

5:30 – 10 p.m. Parking: Wynn Self Park

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 702.770.DINE or online at www.wynnlasvegas.com.