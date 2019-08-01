WOW 107! Happy birthday Louise!

A New York City native turned 107 years old on Wednesday and celebrated with a huge lunch bash.

Lousie Jean Signore celebrated her special day with more than 100 friends. She was born in 1912 when Howard Taft was president. That was the same year the Titanic hit and iceberg and sank in the Atlantic ocean.

Signore has no wheelchair or walking cane and does all her own shopping, according to her friends. Longevity does seem to run in the family. Her younger sister is 102.

Here’s what she has to say about living a long life.