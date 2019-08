PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — How much do you love Taco Bell? This pop-up resort in Palm Springs, CA is all about the fast food chain and it’s only open until Monday.

The company is taking over another hotel for the weekend and turning it into the Bell. Everything from the staff uniforms to the food is Taco Bell. Rooms are stocked with chips and there is even a plush Taco Bell robe.

When reservations for the hotel went online early in the summer, it was sold out in minutes.