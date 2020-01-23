‘World’s Worst Cat’ up for adoption

An animal rescue in North Carolina is advertising a cat for adoption as the ‘World’s Worst Cat.” Her name is Perdita and she was left without a home when her owner died on Christmas Eve.

The rescue’s Facebook post about Perdita says it all. “We thought she was sick, turns out she’s just a jerk.”

The social post is getting a lot of attention.

The ad for her adoption says Perdita dislikes kittens, dogs, children, hugs, Christmas, Disney movies and the Dixie Chicks.

If interested in adoption, you can fill out an application, she is free!